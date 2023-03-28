The beginning of the 2023 MLB season is just two days away, with the first games starting on Thursday afternoon. There is not much time left to prepare a winning 2023 Fantasy baseball strategy before going on the clock in your 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts. SportsLine's model has ranked every player in the league though, giving you all the 2023 Fantasy baseball advice that you need to take home the title this season. The model has also formulated 2023 Fantasy baseball tier rankings, identifying the best 2023 Fantasy baseball picks at every position.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI in 2021, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball RF rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball RF picks:

1. Juan Soto, San Diego Padres: Soto is one of the leading candidates to rebound this season after struggling down the stretch when he was traded to the Padres last year. Fantasy owners should expect an uptick in production this season, as Soto is capable of hitting 30-plus home runs and driving in more than 100 runs. He is also playing in a lineup that includes Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, so pitchers cannot work around Soto like they did when he was in Washington.

2. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers: He is batting leadoff in one of the top lineups in the majors, giving him plenty of opportunities to score runs. Betts has some of the best on-base skills in the MLB, so the league's new rule changes could add some stolen bases to his numbers. He hit 35 home runs and stole 12 bases across 142 games last year, which are numbers that should be replicated this year.

3. Starling Marte, New York Mets: Injuries limited Marte to just 118 games last season, but he still hit .292 with 16 home runs, which were his most since 2019. And he will also benefit from the new rule changes as far as stolen bases go. Marte might not get as many plate appearances as the two players ranked ahead of him, but he is still in line for an elite Fantasy season due to his ability to contribute in multiple categories. See more top Fantasy baseball right fielders here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball LF rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball LF picks:

1. Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies: Schwarber's 46 home runs last season led the National League, and one of baseball's elite power hitters has belted 116 home runs in his last three full seasons. Schwarber is still a three-outcome guy after striking out 200 times last season but he did manage to draw 86 walks and his career-high 10 stolen bases last year helps sweeten the pot.

2. Kris Bryant, Colorado Rockies: The 2015 NL Rookie of the Year and 2016 NL MVP only played 42 games in his first season with the Rockies after signing a seven-year, $182 million contract last offseason. But Bryant looked comfortable hitting in Coors Field when healthy, slashing .306/.376/.475. Bryant hit 25 home runs in every season where he played at least 140 games and there's potential he could be a 35-40 homer guy playing regularly in the thin air of Colorado.

3. Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays: Arozarena had one of the best postseasons in MLB history in 2020 with 10 home runs in 20 playoff games, and then he continued his impressive play the next year with a 20/20 season. He followed that up by piling up strong counting stats with 20 home runs, 89 RBI and 32 stolen bases last season.

