The Texas Rangers knew they were taking a risk on two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom when they signed him to a five-year, $185 million contract this offseason after he had made just 26 starts in the last two seasons. So news that deGrom was battling left side tightness this spring certainly wasn't welcome but the team remains optimistic that he'll be ready by MLB Opening Day on March 30. The four-time All-Star is still one of the best in the game when he's healthy, but how much trust can you put in him as a Fantasy baseball owner?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI in 2021, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 2022.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball 3B rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball 3B picks:

1. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians: Ramirez was one of the steadiest hitters in the game last season, and he got off to an exceptional start to the season in March and April. Over his first 21 starts, he hit .342 and carried a 1.133 OPS. He ended the season as the American League leader in doubles (44) along with a career-high 126 RBI.

2. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres: Now that he has signed a monster contract to remain in San Diego, he'll be expected to produce. He got over the 30-homer plateau (32) last season for the first time since 2019 and finished with his most hits since (172) since 2018. He also had 37 doubles, which was his highest total in seven years, and finished one shy of matching his career-high for total bases with 159.

3. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals: The Cardinals have had some strong third basemen over the years, and Arenado has been up to the challenge of carrying the torch. He's been an All-Star in each of his first two seasons in St. Louis and can reliably be penciled in for at least 30 home runs and 100-plus RBI. He finished with 42 doubles last season and was second in wins above replacement (7.9) amongst position players. See more top Fantasy baseball third basemen here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball C rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball catcher picks:

1. J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies: The 31-year-old is a three-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger winner and a two-time Gold Glove winner, but it's what he does on the base paths that sets him apart from everybody else at the position. In addition to slashing .275/.332/.456 for his career with at least 17 home runs and 65 RBI in each of his last five full seasons, Realmuto has 78 career stolen bases. Last season, he swiped a career-high 21 bags and was only caught once, enhancing his value significantly at a position that doesn't produce much in the stolen bases category.

2. Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers: Since breaking into the majors in 2019, Smith has been a production machine at a position that is often offensively limited. He's slashing .261/.356/.501 for his career with 72 home runs and 230 RBI in 358 games and 1,412 plate appearances. That's just over two seasons worth of work, and with the DH making his bat more regularly available, he's got some unrealized upside to tap into.

3. Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals: The seven-time MLB All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner provides power that few can match at the position. The Royals have also been making a concerted effort to save his legs and take advantage of his bat by using him as a designated hitter more regularly in recent years. Perez is only two years removed from leading the American League in home runs (48) and RBI (121), and he muscled up 23 home runs and 76 RBI in just 114 games a season ago. See more top Fantasy baseball catchers and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

