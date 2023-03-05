Late-career renaissances are nothing new in Major League Baseball, but finding that resurgent star is often the hard part. Joey Votto was it in 2021, and Matt Carpenter followed suit last year before his injury. Fantasy baseball owners are hoping to strike rich by identifying this player in 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts, and a longtime Cubs outfielder could be it. Jason Heyward is now with the Dodgers with a retooled swing, and he's gotten glowing reviews from manager Dave Roberts.

Apart from Mookie Betts, LA has no certainties with its outfield, and Heyward's ability to play center field could earn him playing time. His bat often went missing in Chicago, but a new locale could make him rise amongst the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI in 2021, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 2022.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball LF rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball LF picks:

1. Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies: Playing on his fourth team in three years, Philadelphia proved to be the perfect destination for Schwarber who had a career season in his first year with the team. He led the NL with 46 home runs and also added 94 RBI, 100 runs scored and 10 stolen bases -- all of which were career-highs. He found a home not only in Philly, but also in the leadoff spot, and that combination has the model high on Schwarber again this year.

2. Kris Bryant, Colorado Rockies: Bryant had a lost season last year with three separate stints on the IL due to back and foot ailments. But he was solid across the 42 games he was in the lineup as he hit .306 which was a career-high. In his two previous full seasons, Bryant averaged 28 homers and 75 RBI, and one can't look past that he gets to play half his games in the thin air of Coors Field, where he hit .323 in last year's limited sample size.

3. Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays: A 2020 postseason star, and a 2021 AL Rookie of the Year, Arozarena is a power/speed combo who contributes in multiple areas. He clubbed 20 home runs and added 32 stolen bases last season, ranking in the top 10 in the AL in the latter, in addition to top-10 rankings in doubles (41) and RBI (89). Arozarena's speed should become even a bigger Fantasy factor in 2023 as the increase in base size could make him a more efficient baserunner after leading the AL in caught stealing each of the last two years. See more top Fantasy baseball left fielders here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball 2B rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball 2B picks:

1. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros: Altuve has been a consistent contributor for the Astros in recent years, and he's expected to be the No. 1 Fantasy option at second base again this season. The veteran is coming off back-to-back All-Star appearances, and he finished last season with 158 hits, 103 runs, 57 RBI and 28 home runs. He also matched his career-high for walks (66) and had the highest OPS (.920) among all second basemen.

2. Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers: Semien set a career-high in stolen bases last season, finishing with 25. He's now recorded 15 or more steals in each of his last two seasons, making him a rock-solid Fantasy option. In addition, Semien led all players in at bats (657) last season, the third time he's finished with over 650 at-bats in his last four seasons, and that allows him to accumulate lots of stats.

3. Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays: Merrifield is a proven commodity at the position and he's coming off a productive season despite being traded from Kansas City to Toronto in the middle of the year. The two-time All-Star finished the 2022 campaign with 124 hits, including 28 doubles, and 58 RBI. Merrifield's slugging percentage saw a significant jump after the trade, rising to .446 in Toronto after a pedestrian .347 mark in Kansas City. See more top Fantasy baseball second basemen and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

