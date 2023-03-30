With 2023 MLB Opening Day now here, Fantasy baseball owners are wrapping up their 2023 Fantasy baseball draft prep ahead of any last-minute drafts. Astros second baseman and former AL MVP Jose Altuve will miss the first few months of the season after suffering a broken hand when he was hit by a pitch at the World Baseball Classic. The loss of Altuve shortens up a position that was already lacking in offensive production. But with the Astros likely to stay in-house with his replacement, could Mauricio Dubon, David Hensley or even prospect Pedro Leon be potential 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers?

Mets closer Edwin Diaz was also injured in the World Baseball Classic and he'll miss the entire 2023 MLB season with a torn ACL. Mets owner Steve Cohen has become baseball's biggest spender but the Mets are currently planning to close out games with David Robertson and could also use Adam Ottavino or Brooks Raley. Before finalizing your 2023 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman.

Edman had a 2022 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 100 but the model predicted that he'd outperform that draft position. The result: Edman posted new career-highs in home runs (13), RBI (57) and stolen bases (32) while slashing a respectable .265/.324/.400 to finish as the third-best second baseman in Fantasy baseball. Anybody who followed its advice and picked up Edman late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule, free agency signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is high on: Braves catcher Sean Murphy. The 28-year-old is a Gold Glove catcher who continues to develop offensively. In 2022, Murphy had career-highs in home runs (18) and RBI (66) while slashing a respectable .250/.332/.426. That came despite hitting in one of the most pitcher-friendly ballparks in the league and playing in a lineup that only scored 568 runs (14th in the AL).

Now he'll head to the more hitter-friendly Truist Park, where the home run park factor is well over 30% higher than it was at the Oakland Coliseum. He'll also be surrounded by a much better lineup, with Atlanta scoring 789 runs last season to rank second in the NL. That's why the model lists him as a top-five catcher, even ranking him ahead of Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman who is being drafted three rounds earlier on average.

Another of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo. The right-hander was efficient with the Mariners after the Reds traded him shortly before the deadline last season, recording a 3.17 ERA, 77:17 K:BB and 1.10 WHIP over 65.1 innings.

Castillo will be the ace in Seattle's pitching staff this season, and he'll get the start on Opening Day when the Mariners host the Guardians. Castillo has recorded at least 165 strikeouts in four of his last five seasons, the lone blemish being the shortened 2020 MLB season. Those impressive numbers are a big reason why the model ranks Castillo (fifth-round ADP) ahead of pitchers like Shane Bieber, Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes, three players being drafted ahead of Castillo.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2023 Fantasy sleepers should you target in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Tommy Edman's big season, and find out.