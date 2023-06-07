Happy Wednesday, everyone! We got big news on the injury front on Tuesday and we will definitely dive into that below, but first let's talk about arguably the most exciting hitting prospect debut of the season. We've all been patiently waiting for Reds 3B/SS Elly De La Cruz to get the call and it finally happened on Tuesday. De La Cruz batted cleanup for the Reds and finished the game 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and a run scored. De La Cruz is worth a significant amount of your free-agent budget.

Let's now dive into some of the other action from Tuesday:

DeGrom out for the year

Jacob deGrom's season-ending surgery was confirmed on Tuesday. The most exciting pitcher in baseball when healthy who went on one of the most dominant stretches in Fantasy Baseball that we've seen in over a decade will undergo Tommy John surgery. While this news is unfortunate, it doesn't come as a complete surprise.

DeGrom's workload has been a concern, as he hasn't thrown more than 92 innings in a season since 2019, coinciding with a significant increase in velocity. At 35 years old, deGrom's recovery and future performance remain uncertain, making him a player to monitor closely for next season. The silver lining here, of course, is what Justin Verlander was able to accomplish in winning the AL Cy Young one year after Tommy John.

Manoah gets the hook

The Monday outing for Alek Manoah was rock bottom on the mound and it was followed with the expected decision on Tuesday. The Blue Jays made the decision to option Manoah to the Florida Complex League. This move aims to allow Manoah to refine his mechanics before returning to game action. As it stands now, Manoah is still rostered in 86% of leagues. Although it might be difficult given the draft capital you invested in him, the best play might be to cut him.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Judge's toe Injury

Aaron Judge has been placed on the injured list due to a strained ligament in his right big toe. The timeline for his return remains uncertain, leaving Fantasy managers in need of outfield replacements. With Willie Calhoun, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, and Jake Bauers already filling in, the Yankees find themselves stretched thin in the outfield. Additionally, Harrison Bader's presence on the IL further complicates matters. Let's take a look at some of the other options to consider adding:

Bryan De La Cruz (78% rostered): After our previous discussion, De La Cruz's roster percentage has climbed. He offers a solid option with his consistent performance.

Lane Thomas (69% rostered): Thomas has showcased his power-speed combination with a 2-for-4 outing, including a home run and stolen base. With a growing roster percentage, he could be a valuable addition.

Jake McCarthy (56% rostered): Since his return, McCarthy has been producing both at the plate and on the basepaths. His ability to hit for average and steal bases makes him an intriguing option.

LaMonte Wade (52% rostered): Enjoying a fruitful day at Coors Field, Wade displayed his offensive prowess. With a solid batting average and a respectable on-base percentage, he deserves consideration.

Taylor Ward (72% rostered): Ward's recent performance, including a home run, indicates that he might be finding his rhythm. If he can maintain his recent form, he could be a valuable asset.

Jesus Sanchez (14% rostered): In deeper leagues, Sanchez's power potential and decent batting average make him an intriguing pickup.

Luke Raley (28% rostered): Raley's strong performance Tuesday, including a triple and his 11th home run, shows promise. Although he has limited at-bats against left-handed pitching, his overall numbers make him worth considering.

Crazy Reds-Dodgers game

Elly De La Cruz delivered two batted balls registering at 112 EV and 108.7. He also showed a good feel for the strike zone and has moved up The Welsh's radar after his debut. But De La Cruz's performance was only one exciting thing to come out of this crazy Reds-Dodgers game. The Dodgers jumped out to an 8-3 lead, thanks to the heroics of Freddie Freeman and JD Martinez. Freeman delivered a grand slam, adding to his impressive season, while Martinez launched his 15th home run. These early offensive fireworks set the stage for an exciting matchup.

Then the Reds staged a dramatic comeback. They chipped away at the deficit and Evan Phillips took the mound in the eighth inning, protecting a two-run lead against the heart of the Reds' lineup. However, the Reds managed to tie the game when Caleb Ferguson struggled in the ninth, allowing two runs and leaving the bases loaded.

Matt McLain, who had a big game going 3-for-6 with a run and an RBI, had the walk-off heroics. McLain stepped up to deliver a walk-off single that narrowly missed being a grand slam. His timely hit sealed the victory for the Reds, adding another exciting chapter to their season. It's good to see the Reds getting a bit aggressive to win.

News and notes