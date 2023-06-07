Happy Wednesday, everyone! We got big news on the injury front on Tuesday and we will definitely dive into that below, but first let's talk about arguably the most exciting hitting prospect debut of the season. We've all been patiently waiting for Reds 3B/SS Elly De La Cruz to get the call and it finally happened on Tuesday. De La Cruz batted cleanup for the Reds and finished the game 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and a run scored. De La Cruz is worth a significant amount of your free-agent budget.
Let's now dive into some of the other action from Tuesday:
DeGrom out for the year
Jacob deGrom's season-ending surgery was confirmed on Tuesday. The most exciting pitcher in baseball when healthy who went on one of the most dominant stretches in Fantasy Baseball that we've seen in over a decade will undergo Tommy John surgery. While this news is unfortunate, it doesn't come as a complete surprise.
DeGrom's workload has been a concern, as he hasn't thrown more than 92 innings in a season since 2019, coinciding with a significant increase in velocity. At 35 years old, deGrom's recovery and future performance remain uncertain, making him a player to monitor closely for next season. The silver lining here, of course, is what Justin Verlander was able to accomplish in winning the AL Cy Young one year after Tommy John.
Manoah gets the hook
The Monday outing for Alek Manoah was rock bottom on the mound and it was followed with the expected decision on Tuesday. The Blue Jays made the decision to option Manoah to the Florida Complex League. This move aims to allow Manoah to refine his mechanics before returning to game action. As it stands now, Manoah is still rostered in 86% of leagues. Although it might be difficult given the draft capital you invested in him, the best play might be to cut him.
Judge's toe Injury
Aaron Judge has been placed on the injured list due to a strained ligament in his right big toe. The timeline for his return remains uncertain, leaving Fantasy managers in need of outfield replacements. With Willie Calhoun, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, and Jake Bauers already filling in, the Yankees find themselves stretched thin in the outfield. Additionally, Harrison Bader's presence on the IL further complicates matters. Let's take a look at some of the other options to consider adding:
- Bryan De La Cruz (78% rostered): After our previous discussion, De La Cruz's roster percentage has climbed. He offers a solid option with his consistent performance.
- Lane Thomas (69% rostered): Thomas has showcased his power-speed combination with a 2-for-4 outing, including a home run and stolen base. With a growing roster percentage, he could be a valuable addition.
- Jake McCarthy (56% rostered): Since his return, McCarthy has been producing both at the plate and on the basepaths. His ability to hit for average and steal bases makes him an intriguing option.
- LaMonte Wade (52% rostered): Enjoying a fruitful day at Coors Field, Wade displayed his offensive prowess. With a solid batting average and a respectable on-base percentage, he deserves consideration.
- Taylor Ward (72% rostered): Ward's recent performance, including a home run, indicates that he might be finding his rhythm. If he can maintain his recent form, he could be a valuable asset.
- Jesus Sanchez (14% rostered): In deeper leagues, Sanchez's power potential and decent batting average make him an intriguing pickup.
- Luke Raley (28% rostered): Raley's strong performance Tuesday, including a triple and his 11th home run, shows promise. Although he has limited at-bats against left-handed pitching, his overall numbers make him worth considering.
Crazy Reds-Dodgers game
Elly De La Cruz delivered two batted balls registering at 112 EV and 108.7. He also showed a good feel for the strike zone and has moved up The Welsh's radar after his debut. But De La Cruz's performance was only one exciting thing to come out of this crazy Reds-Dodgers game. The Dodgers jumped out to an 8-3 lead, thanks to the heroics of Freddie Freeman and JD Martinez. Freeman delivered a grand slam, adding to his impressive season, while Martinez launched his 15th home run. These early offensive fireworks set the stage for an exciting matchup.
Then the Reds staged a dramatic comeback. They chipped away at the deficit and Evan Phillips took the mound in the eighth inning, protecting a two-run lead against the heart of the Reds' lineup. However, the Reds managed to tie the game when Caleb Ferguson struggled in the ninth, allowing two runs and leaving the bases loaded.
Matt McLain, who had a big game going 3-for-6 with a run and an RBI, had the walk-off heroics. McLain stepped up to deliver a walk-off single that narrowly missed being a grand slam. His timely hit sealed the victory for the Reds, adding another exciting chapter to their season. It's good to see the Reds getting a bit aggressive to win.
News and notes
- Byron Buxton was placed on the IL with a left rib contusion, retroactive to June 3.
- Xander Bogaerts has missed three straight with nagging soreness in his left wrist.
- Julio Urias threw live batting practice Tuesday, his first time facing live hitters since he went on the IL in May. He could be back as soon as this weekend at the Phillies.
- No surprise but Royce Lewis was not in the lineup Tuesday following that nasty spill from Sunday.
- Carlos Correa did return to the lineup after missing the weekend with plantar fasciitis.
- C.J. Cron is at least a week away from beginning baseball activities. He's on the IL with discomfort in his lower back.
- Speaking of baseball activities, Kris Bryant played catch and took part in batting practice Tuesday. He's on the IL with a left heel bruise.
- Eduardo Rodriguez was cleared to play catch Tuesday, his first time throwing since going on the IL last week.
- Braves pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver will officially make his first start this weekend against the Nationals.
- AJ Puk was activated from the IL and I assume will regain the Marlins' closer role. Dylan Floro did a solid job but had some blowups mixed in as well.
- Alec Bohm hopes to return from the IL when first eligible this Saturday.
- Trevor Rogers will make another rehab start at Triple-A this weekend.
- Omar Narvaez started his first game back with Francisco Alvarez on the bench.
- Thairo Estrada, Joc Pederson and Anthony Rendon both returned from the IL Tuesday.
- Nick Senzel was placed on the IL with right knee irritation.
- Michael Conforto was back in the lineup for the first time since last Wednesday.
- Lourdes Gurriel was out of the lineup with right groin tightness.
- Josh Outman was out of the lineup against a right handed pitcher amidst his extended slump. He's batting just .161 since the start of May.
- The Mariners said that Bryan Woo will remain in the rotation for the time being.