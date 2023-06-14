Happy Wednesday, everyone! It was another happy Tuesday for Orioles fans and Fantasy Baseball managers who invested in Orioles 3B Gunnar Henderson. Henderson is starting to realize his immense potential in the month of June. Henderson went 3 for 4, including a grand slam, marking his 10th home run of the season. He also managed four hard-hit balls, further demonstrating his power at the plate and why the underlying numbers are so promising.

Henderson's June performance has been outstanding. He's put together a sparkling.483 batting average, with five home runs, two stolen bases, and an impressive 1.534 OPS. Fantasy analysts are moving him up the rankings and those managers lucky enough to roster him aren't even entertaining offers right now.

With Corbin Carroll also dominating the Fantasy Baseball landscape in the NL, it's quickly turning into a great season for two of the most hyped and earliest investment rookies this season.

We'll dive into more of the action from Wednesday below.

Yelich post-hype promise?

Brewers OF Christian Yelich is showing signs of reclaiming his previous status as a consistent Fantasy contributor. While he may never get back to the first-round pick he once was, Yelich is quietly producing at a high level in 2023 so far. Yelich went 3 for 4, smashing his ninth home run of the season on Wednesday.

If you're looking for promise and reason to make a trade offer to buy high on Yelich, look no further than the change in the dynamic of his batted balls in play. Yelich has racked up his lowest ground ball rate since 2020 -- we've all been wanting to see this change in his approach.. His average exit velocity of 92.6 MPH and a 54% hard-hit rate and these are also both the highest since 2020.

Since the start of May, Yelich has been making a case that he may still be a first-round caliber outfielder is still in the cards. Since May, Yelich is batting .299 with six homers and 11 steals. He's easily moved into the top 20 at the position in almost any rankings you'll find, and his average of 3.1 Fantasy points per game surpasses prominent players like Kyle Tucker, Luis Robert, and George Springer.

Introducing new prospects

Get to know these two prospects who are getting the call and could be making an impact on a Fantasy Baseball roster nearby you soon: Luis Matos and Owen White. We broke down the Matos promotion and much more on the FBT in 5 podcast here.

With Mitch Haniger sidelined due to a fractured forearm, the Giants made the decision to call up Matos. The 21-year-old outfield prospect has been tearing it up between AA and AAA with a .348 average, nine homers and 15 steals across 54 games. He's currently rostered in 10% of leagues, but it's important to note Matos' career trajectory hasn't been an upward slope -- he was disappointing in 2022. Still, the upside is well worth pursuing and his rostership is going to go up fast.

In another noteworthy promotion, the Rangers have brought up their top pitching prospect, Owen White. While White is expected to pitch out of the bullpen initially, that could change fast. The 23-year-old right-hander, a second-round pick in 2018, racked up a 3.54 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts over 53.1 innings across 11 starts in the minors. White possesses a plus fastball, a plus slider, and a developing changeup. He's more of a prospect to keep an eye on and is currently rostered in 9% of leagues.

Turning the corner?

Several established hitters have shown signs of coming alive and are making an impact for Fantasy managers including some of the hitters struggling the most. It hasn't been a great start to his Phillies tenure for Trea Turner, but he's picking up a little steam and went 2 for 3 with two walks and two stolen bases on Tuesday. Throughout June, Turner has been showing serious signs of life batting .313 with two home runs, four stolen bases, and an .877 OPS.

Daulton Varsho, a player also gaining momentum, went 3 for 4 with a walk. He's seeing the ball a lot better. Over his past 21 games, he's batting .286, with five homers, three steals and just a 13% strikeout rate.

Carlos Correa has three homers over his past five games. The player we all thought he could be is still in there.

Jose Abreu, who was left for dead by some Fantasy managers, has multiple hits in four of his past five and is batting .289 in June.

News and notes