It's been a few weeks since we've had a Fantasy Baseball Trade Values Chart on CBSSports.com, which means there have been some sizeable changes in players' values. Before we get to this week's updated trade values and rankings, let's take a look at three players I'm trying to buy right now and one I'd very much like to sell:
Three to buy
Chris Sale, SP, Red Sox
Something clicked for Sale a few weeks back. He had zero strikeouts against the Orioles on April 24 and his ERA through five starts was sitting at 8.22. If you though he was finished, you certainly weren't alone, and with just two swinging strikes on 83 pitches in that outing, it was awfully hard to argue against that claim. He showed some signs of turning things around with his next start, liming the Guardians to just one run over 6.1 innings, albeit with just five strikeouts; a nice outing, but hardly a turn-back-the-clock kind of performance. No, he was saving that kind of showing for his past two outings. Sale struck out 10 against the Phillies in his next outing and then followed that one up with an absolute vintage performance, striking out nine in eight one-run innings against the Cardinals Saturday. He got 16 swinging strikes in that one, including a season-high 11 with his slider, and suddenly he looks pretty good. His 5.40 ERA is still pretty ugly, but he has a much more impressive 3.78 FIP and 3.49 xFIP to go along with it, plus a 28.7% strikeout rate that isn't far off his career mark. Is Sale a top-12 pitcher again? Probably not, but we're seeing flashes of it, and I'm willing to buy in on him at what might still be a discounted price. He's back to being a top-40 starting pitcher for me.
Dylan Cease, SP, White Sox
I had Cease as a bust pick entering the season, so you'd think I would be celebrating his struggles and running as far away as I can. However, that bust pick was all about being lower on him than the consensus – I had him as a top-20 pitcher despite my misgivings, and he's still ranked there for me. His struggles aren't just bad luck – his 4.86 ERA even after a very good outing Saturday is more or less in line with his xERA, FIP, and xFIP – but I still have quite a bit of faith he'll be very good moving forward. Just not an ace, necessarily. He still walks too many guys (4.27 per nine) and hasn't recaptured last year's dominance on batted balls, but he's better than this.
Gunnar Henderson, 3B, Orioles
There's a fine line between being patient and being passive, and I think Henderson's on the wrong side of it right now. Henderson's 19.3% chase rate is exceptional, but it's a bit less impressive when you realize he's also swinging at just 55.8% of pitches inside of the strike zone. Henderson has plenty of swing and miss in his game, but he also hits the ball hard when he makes contact, and while there's always some risk of him becoming even more strikeout prone, given his struggles so far, it's a risk I'd like to see him take. He's still a talented player with loud physical tools, and I'd like to see him putting them into action a bit more often. He's starting to show signs of life in May despite his batting average remaining well below the Mendoza line – he's cut his strikeout rate to 21.7% without sacrificing much in quality of contact – and I think this is a perfect time to try to buy low. Hopefully his homer Saturday, one of three hard-hit balls in that game – is the start of big things.
One to sell
Charlie Morton, SP, Braves
I wasn't necessarily out on Morton this season, but I didn't draft him anywhere after getting burned pretty bad by him the prior season. So, you could say I'm kicking myself for not drafting him now that he has a 3.32 ERA through his first seven starts. However, that's mostly because I think he's a really good trade chip right now, and I wish I could take advantage of that. Morton's walk rate is actually worse than last year's, which was already his highest since 2018, and his strikeout rate has collapsed to 21.9%. That's despite the fact that he's throwing his curveball, his best swing-and-miss pitch, more than ever, at 44.9%. He's getting good results with the pitch overall, generating a bunch of weak contact on the ground, but I'm not sure he can sustain this level of play even with that. Because his fastballs remain a problem, allowing a .392 expected wOBA with his four-seamer and a whopping .563 mark with his sinker. I wouldn't be surprised if Morton started getting a few more strikeouts moving forward, but I don't think it'll be enough to overcome the other steps back he's taken. His 4.79 expected ERA suggests much worse times are ahead, and I don't want to be around when it happens.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
H2H Points leagues Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|48
|2
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|46
|3
|Fernando Tatis
|OF-SS
|46
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|46
|5
|Juan Soto
|OF
|45
|6
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|43
|7
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|41
|8
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF-SS
|41
|9
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|39
|10
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|39
|11
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|38
|12
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|37
|13
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|37
|14
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|37
|15
|Mike Trout
|OF
|36
|16
|Trea Turner
|SS
|36
|17
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|36
|18
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|34
|19
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|33
|20
|Austin Riley
|3B
|33
|21
|Manny Machado
|3B
|33
|22
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|32
|23
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|32
|24
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|32
|25
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|31
|26
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|31
|27
|Matt Olson
|1B
|29
|28
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|28
|29
|Bobby Witt
|3B-SS
|28
|30
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|28
|31
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|28
|32
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|28
|33
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|28
|34
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|28
|35
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|28
|36
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|28
|37
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|28
|38
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|25
|39
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|25
|40
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|25
|41
|Luis Robert
|OF
|25
|42
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|24
|43
|Jacob deGrom
|SP
|24
|44
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|24
|45
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|23
|46
|Josh Hader
|RP
|23
|47
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|23
|48
|Michael Harris
|OF
|23
|49
|Bryan Reynolds
|OF
|23
|50
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|21
|51
|Wander Franco
|SS
|21
|52
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|21
|53
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|21
|54
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|21
|55
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|20
|56
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|20
|57
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|20
|58
|Julio Urias
|SP
|19
|59
|Devin Williams
|RP
|19
|60
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|18
|61
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|18
|62
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|18
|63
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|18
|64
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|17
|65
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|17
|66
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|16
|67
|Starling Marte
|OF
|16
|68
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|16
|69
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|15
|70
|Teoscar Hernandez
|DH-OF
|15
|71
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|15
|72
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B-DH
|15
|73
|Corey Seager
|SS
|15
|74
|Christian Walker
|1B
|15
|75
|Willy Adames
|SS
|15
|76
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|15
|77
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|15
|78
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|15
|79
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|15
|80
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|15
|81
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|15
|82
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|15
|83
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|15
|84
|Logan Webb
|SP
|15
|85
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|15
|86
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|15
|87
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|15
|88
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|15
|89
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|15
|90
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|15
|91
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|15
|92
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|15
|93
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|14
|94
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|14
|95
|Kris Bryant
|DH-OF
|14
|96
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|14
|97
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|14
|98
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|14
|99
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|14
|100
|Tommy Edman
|2B-SS
|14
|101
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|14
|102
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|13
|103
|George Kirby
|SP
|13
|104
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B
|13
|105
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|13
|106
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|12
|107
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|12
|108
|David Bednar
|RP
|12
|109
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|12
|110
|Anthony Santander
|DH-OF
|11
|111
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|11
|112
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|11
|113
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|11
|114
|Max Fried
|SP
|11
|115
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|11
|116
|Alejandro Kirk
|C-DH
|11
|117
|Gleyber Torres
|2B-DH
|11
|118
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|10
|119
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|10
|120
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|10
|121
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B
|10
|122
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|9
|123
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|9
|124
|Luis Severino
|SP
|9
|125
|Jonathan India
|2B
|9
|126
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|9
|127
|Blake Snell
|SP
|9
|128
|Ian Happ
|OF
|8
|129
|Chris Sale
|SP
|8
|130
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|8
|131
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|8
|132
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|8
|133
|Ty France
|1B
|8
|134
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|8
|135
|Hunter Brown
|RP-SP
|8
|136
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|8
|137
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|7
|138
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|7
|139
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|7
|140
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-SS
|7
|141
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|6
|142
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|6
|143
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|6
|144
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|6
|145
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|5
|146
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|5
|147
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|5
|148
|Nick Lodolo
|SP
|5
|149
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|5
|150
|Masataka Yoshida
|DH-OF
|5
|151
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|5
|152
|Dustin May
|SP
|5
|153
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|5
|154
|Tyler Stephenson
|1B-C-DH
|4
|155
|Miguel Vargas
|1B-2B
|4
|156
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|4
|157
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|4
|158
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|4
|159
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|4
|160
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|4
|161
|Mitch Haniger
|OF
|4
|162
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|4
|163
|James Outman
|OF
|3
|164
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|3
|165
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|3
|166
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|3
|167
|Javier Baez
|SS
|3
|168
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|3
|169
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|3
|170
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|3
|171
|Liam Hendriks
|RP
|3
|172
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|3
|173
|Anthony Rendon
|3B
|3
|174
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|3
|175
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|3
|176
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|3
|177
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|3
|178
|Andrew Chafin
|RP
|3
|179
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|3
|180
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|3
|181
|Triston McKenzie
|SP
|3
|182
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|SP
|3
|183
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|3
|184
|Cody Bellinger
|OF
|3
|185
|Grayson Rodriguez
|SP
|3
|186
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|3
|187
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|3
|188
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|3
|189
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|3
|190
|Alex Cobb
|SP
|3
|191
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|2
|192
|Kyle Wright
|SP
|2
|193
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|2
|194
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|2
|195
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|2
|196
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|2
|197
|David Robertson
|RP
|2
|198
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|2
|199
|Riley Greene
|OF
|2
|200
|Joc Pederson
|DH-OF
|2
|201
|Peter Fairbanks
|RP
|2
|202
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|2
|203
|Jon Gray
|SP
|2
|204
|Jordan Walker
|3B-OF
|2
Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|44
|2
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|43
|3
|Fernando Tatis
|OF-SS
|43
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|43
|5
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|43
|6
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|43
|7
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|38
|8
|Juan Soto
|OF
|35
|9
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|35
|10
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF-SS
|35
|11
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|34
|12
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|34
|13
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|31
|14
|Mike Trout
|OF
|31
|15
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|29
|16
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|29
|17
|Trea Turner
|SS
|29
|18
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|27
|19
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|27
|20
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|27
|21
|Austin Riley
|3B
|27
|22
|Bobby Witt
|3B-SS
|27
|23
|Manny Machado
|3B
|26
|24
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|25
|25
|Matt Olson
|1B
|25
|26
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|25
|27
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|24
|28
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|24
|29
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|24
|30
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|24
|31
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|23
|32
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|23
|33
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|22
|34
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|22
|35
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|22
|36
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|21
|37
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|21
|38
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|21
|39
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|20
|40
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|20
|41
|Josh Hader
|RP
|20
|42
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|20
|43
|Bryan Reynolds
|OF
|18
|44
|Luis Robert
|OF
|18
|45
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|18
|46
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|18
|47
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|17
|48
|Jacob deGrom
|SP
|17
|49
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|17
|50
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|17
|51
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|16
|52
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|16
|53
|Wander Franco
|SS
|15
|54
|Michael Harris
|OF
|15
|55
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|15
|56
|Devin Williams
|RP
|15
|57
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|58
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|15
|59
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|15
|60
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|15
|61
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|15
|62
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|15
|63
|Julio Urias
|SP
|15
|64
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|15
|65
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|15
|66
|Starling Marte
|OF
|15
|67
|Willy Adames
|SS
|15
|68
|Christian Walker
|1B
|15
|69
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|15
|70
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|15
|71
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|15
|72
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|15
|73
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|15
|74
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B-DH
|15
|75
|Teoscar Hernandez
|DH-OF
|15
|76
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|15
|77
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|15
|78
|Corey Seager
|SS
|15
|79
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|15
|80
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|15
|81
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|15
|82
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|15
|83
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|15
|84
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|14
|85
|Logan Webb
|SP
|14
|86
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|14
|87
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|14
|88
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|14
|89
|Gleyber Torres
|2B-DH
|14
|90
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|14
|91
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|14
|92
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|14
|93
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|14
|94
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|14
|95
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B
|14
|96
|Kris Bryant
|DH-OF
|14
|97
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|14
|98
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|14
|99
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|14
|100
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|11
|101
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|13
|102
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|13
|103
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|13
|104
|David Bednar
|RP
|13
|105
|George Kirby
|SP
|12
|106
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|12
|107
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|12
|108
|Anthony Santander
|DH-OF
|12
|109
|Jonathan India
|2B
|12
|110
|Tommy Edman
|2B-SS
|11
|111
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|11
|112
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|11
|113
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|11
|114
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|11
|115
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|11
|116
|Ian Happ
|OF
|11
|117
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|11
|118
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|11
|119
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|11
|120
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|11
|121
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|11
|122
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|11
|123
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B
|10
|124
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|10
|125
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|10
|126
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|10
|127
|Javier Baez
|SS
|9
|128
|Masataka Yoshida
|DH-OF
|9
|129
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|9
|130
|Chris Sale
|SP
|9
|131
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|9
|132
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|8
|133
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|8
|134
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|8
|135
|Ty France
|1B
|8
|136
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|8
|137
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|8
|138
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|8
|139
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-SS
|8
|140
|Luis Severino
|SP
|8
|141
|Alejandro Kirk
|C-DH
|7
|142
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|7
|143
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|7
|144
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|7
|145
|Hunter Brown
|RP-SP
|7
|146
|Blake Snell
|SP
|7
|147
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|7
|148
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|7
|149
|David Robertson
|RP
|7
|150
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|7
|151
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|7
|152
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|7
|153
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|7
|154
|Jose Alvarado
|RP
|7
|155
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|7
|156
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|7
|157
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|7
|158
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|7
|159
|Liam Hendriks
|RP
|7
|160
|Tyler Stephenson
|1B-C-DH
|7
|161
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|7
|162
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|6
|163
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|6
|164
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|6
|165
|Miguel Vargas
|1B-2B
|6
|166
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|6
|167
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|6
|168
|Andrew Chafin
|RP
|6
|169
|Nick Lodolo
|SP
|6
|170
|Cody Bellinger
|OF
|6
|171
|Mitch Haniger
|OF
|6
|172
|James Outman
|OF
|6
|173
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|6
|174
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|6
|175
|Carlos Estevez
|RP
|6
|176
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|6
|177
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|SP
|6
|178
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|6
|179
|Alex Cobb
|SP
|6
|180
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|6
|181
|Triston McKenzie
|SP
|6
|182
|Dustin May
|SP
|6
|183
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|6
|184
|Joc Pederson
|DH-OF
|6
|185
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|6
|186
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|6
|187
|Anthony Rendon
|3B
|6
|188
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|5
|189
|Max Fried
|SP
|5
|190
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|5
|191
|Harrison Bader
|OF
|5
|192
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|5
|193
|Grayson Rodriguez
|SP
|5
|194
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|5
|195
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|5
|196
|Scott Barlow
|RP
|5
|197
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|5
|198
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|5
|199
|Charlie Blackmon
|DH-OF
|5
|200
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|4
|201
|Brusdar Graterol
|RP
|4
|202
|Alex Lange
|RP
|4
|203
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|4
|204
|Jorge Mateo
|SS
|4
|205
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|4
|206
|Riley Greene
|OF
|4
|207
|Evan Phillips
|RP
|4
|208
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|4
|209
|Will Smith
|RP
|4
|210
|Peter Fairbanks
|RP
|4
|211
|Josh Jung
|3B
|4
|212
|Ramon Laureano
|OF
|4
|213
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|4
|214
|Eury Perez
|SP
|4
|215
|Zach Eflin
|SP
|4
|216
|Taj Bradley
|SP
|4
|217
|Mason Miller
|SP
|4
|218
|Kyle Finnegan
|RP
|4
|219
|Jameson Taillon
|SP
|4
|220
|Austin Hays
|OF
|4
|221
|Bryce Miller
|SP
|4
|222
|Andres Munoz
|RP
|3
|223
|Jon Gray
|SP
|3
|224
|Jake Fraley
|DH-OF
|3
|225
|Cal Raleigh
|C
|3
|226
|Louie Varland
|SP
|3
|227
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|3
|228
|Nolan Gorman
|2B-DH
|3
|229
|A.J. Minter
|RP
|3
|230
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|3
|231
|Whit Merrifield
|2B-OF
|3
|232
|Jason Adam
|RP
|3
|233
|Andrew Benintendi
|OF
|3
|234
|Randal Grichuk
|OF
|3
|235
|Travis d'Arnaud
|C
|3
|236
|Justin Turner
|1B-3B-DH
|3
|237
|Kyle Wright
|SP
|3
|238
|Wil Myers
|1B-OF
|3
|239
|Joey Meneses
|1B-DH-OF
|3
|240
|Tyler O'Neill
|OF
|3
|241
|Tanner Bibee
|SP
|3
|242
|Keibert Ruiz
|C
|3
|243
|Spencer Steer
|1B-3B
|3
|244
|Esteury Ruiz
|OF
|3
|245
|Patrick Sandoval
|SP
|3
|246
|Miles Mikolas
|SP
|2
|247
|Michael Conforto
|OF
|2
|248
|Bryan Abreu
|RP
|2
|249
|Edward Cabrera
|SP
|2
|250
|Logan Taylor Allen
|SP
|2
|251
|Yoan Moncada
|3B
|2
|252
|Triston Casas
|1B
|2
|253
|Danny Jansen
|C
|2
|254
|Craig Kimbrel
|RP
|2
|255
|Jose Urquidy
|SP
|2
|256
|Graham Ashcraft
|SP
|2
|257
|DJ LeMahieu
|1B-2B-3B
|2
|258
|Jordan Walker
|3B-OF
|2