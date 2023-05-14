It's been a few weeks since we've had a Fantasy Baseball Trade Values Chart on CBSSports.com, which means there have been some sizeable changes in players' values. Before we get to this week's updated trade values and rankings, let's take a look at three players I'm trying to buy right now and one I'd very much like to sell:

Three to buy

Chris Sale, SP, Red Sox

Something clicked for Sale a few weeks back. He had zero strikeouts against the Orioles on April 24 and his ERA through five starts was sitting at 8.22. If you though he was finished, you certainly weren't alone, and with just two swinging strikes on 83 pitches in that outing, it was awfully hard to argue against that claim. He showed some signs of turning things around with his next start, liming the Guardians to just one run over 6.1 innings, albeit with just five strikeouts; a nice outing, but hardly a turn-back-the-clock kind of performance. No, he was saving that kind of showing for his past two outings. Sale struck out 10 against the Phillies in his next outing and then followed that one up with an absolute vintage performance, striking out nine in eight one-run innings against the Cardinals Saturday. He got 16 swinging strikes in that one, including a season-high 11 with his slider, and suddenly he looks pretty good. His 5.40 ERA is still pretty ugly, but he has a much more impressive 3.78 FIP and 3.49 xFIP to go along with it, plus a 28.7% strikeout rate that isn't far off his career mark. Is Sale a top-12 pitcher again? Probably not, but we're seeing flashes of it, and I'm willing to buy in on him at what might still be a discounted price. He's back to being a top-40 starting pitcher for me.

Dylan Cease, SP, White Sox

I had Cease as a bust pick entering the season, so you'd think I would be celebrating his struggles and running as far away as I can. However, that bust pick was all about being lower on him than the consensus – I had him as a top-20 pitcher despite my misgivings, and he's still ranked there for me. His struggles aren't just bad luck – his 4.86 ERA even after a very good outing Saturday is more or less in line with his xERA, FIP, and xFIP – but I still have quite a bit of faith he'll be very good moving forward. Just not an ace, necessarily. He still walks too many guys (4.27 per nine) and hasn't recaptured last year's dominance on batted balls, but he's better than this.

Gunnar Henderson, 3B, Orioles

There's a fine line between being patient and being passive, and I think Henderson's on the wrong side of it right now. Henderson's 19.3% chase rate is exceptional, but it's a bit less impressive when you realize he's also swinging at just 55.8% of pitches inside of the strike zone. Henderson has plenty of swing and miss in his game, but he also hits the ball hard when he makes contact, and while there's always some risk of him becoming even more strikeout prone, given his struggles so far, it's a risk I'd like to see him take. He's still a talented player with loud physical tools, and I'd like to see him putting them into action a bit more often. He's starting to show signs of life in May despite his batting average remaining well below the Mendoza line – he's cut his strikeout rate to 21.7% without sacrificing much in quality of contact – and I think this is a perfect time to try to buy low. Hopefully his homer Saturday, one of three hard-hit balls in that game – is the start of big things.

One to sell

Charlie Morton, SP, Braves

I wasn't necessarily out on Morton this season, but I didn't draft him anywhere after getting burned pretty bad by him the prior season. So, you could say I'm kicking myself for not drafting him now that he has a 3.32 ERA through his first seven starts. However, that's mostly because I think he's a really good trade chip right now, and I wish I could take advantage of that. Morton's walk rate is actually worse than last year's, which was already his highest since 2018, and his strikeout rate has collapsed to 21.9%. That's despite the fact that he's throwing his curveball, his best swing-and-miss pitch, more than ever, at 44.9%. He's getting good results with the pitch overall, generating a bunch of weak contact on the ground, but I'm not sure he can sustain this level of play even with that. Because his fastballs remain a problem, allowing a .392 expected wOBA with his four-seamer and a whopping .563 mark with his sinker. I wouldn't be surprised if Morton started getting a few more strikeouts moving forward, but I don't think it'll be enough to overcome the other steps back he's taken. His 4.79 expected ERA suggests much worse times are ahead, and I don't want to be around when it happens.

H2H Points leagues Trade Values

Rank Player Eligible Value 1 Ronald Acuna DH-OF 48 2 Aaron Judge DH-OF 46 3 Fernando Tatis OF-SS 46 4 Jose Ramirez 3B-DH 46 5 Juan Soto OF 45 6 Julio Rodriguez OF 43 7 Yordan Alvarez DH-OF 41 8 Mookie Betts 2B-OF-SS 41 9 Vladimir Guerrero 1B-DH 39 10 Shohei Ohtani DH-SP 39 11 Kyle Tucker OF 38 12 Bo Bichette SS 37 13 Freddie Freeman 1B 37 14 Rafael Devers 3B 37 15 Mike Trout OF 36 16 Trea Turner SS 36 17 Pete Alonso 1B-DH 36 18 Gerrit Cole SP 34 19 Paul Goldschmidt 1B-DH 33 20 Austin Riley 3B 33 21 Manny Machado 3B 33 22 Spencer Strider RP-SP 32 23 Corbin Burnes SP 32 24 Sandy Alcantara SP 32 25 Shane McClanahan SP 31 26 Max Scherzer SP 31 27 Matt Olson 1B 29 28 Marcus Semien 2B 28 29 Bobby Witt 3B-SS 28 30 Aaron Nola SP 28 31 Randy Arozarena DH-OF 28 32 Zack Wheeler SP 28 33 Nolan Arenado 3B 28 34 Justin Verlander SP 28 35 Kevin Gausman SP 28 36 Francisco Lindor SS 28 37 Cedric Mullins OF 28 38 Emmanuel Clase RP 25 39 Kyle Schwarber DH-OF 25 40 Framber Valdez SP 25 41 Luis Robert OF 25 42 Luis Castillo SP 24 43 Jacob deGrom SP 24 44 Jazz Chisholm 2B-OF 24 45 Ozzie Albies 2B 23 46 Josh Hader RP 23 47 Zac Gallen SP 23 48 Michael Harris OF 23 49 Bryan Reynolds OF 23 50 Bryce Harper DH 21 51 Wander Franco SS 21 52 J.T. Realmuto C 21 53 Yu Darvish SP 21 54 Will Smith C-DH 21 55 Adolis Garcia DH-OF 20 56 Shane Bieber SP 20 57 George Springer DH-OF 20 58 Julio Urias SP 19 59 Devin Williams RP 19 60 Daulton Varsho C-OF 18 61 Joe Musgrove SP 18 62 Xander Bogaerts SS 18 63 Dylan Cease SP 18 64 Alex Bregman 3B 17 65 Cristian Javier SP 17 66 Jordan Romano RP 16 67 Starling Marte OF 16 68 Felix Bautista RP 16 69 Brandon Woodruff SP 15 70 Teoscar Hernandez DH-OF 15 71 Salvador Perez C-DH 15 72 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B-DH 15 73 Corey Seager SS 15 74 Christian Walker 1B 15 75 Willy Adames SS 15 76 Dansby Swanson SS 15 77 Clayton Kershaw SP 15 78 Corbin Carroll OF 15 79 Byron Buxton DH-OF 15 80 Pablo Lopez SP 15 81 Ryan Helsley RP 15 82 Max Muncy 2B-3B-DH 15 83 Nate Lowe 1B 15 84 Logan Webb SP 15 85 Carlos Correa SS 15 86 Tim Anderson SS 15 87 Ryan Pressly RP 15 88 Andres Gimenez 2B 15 89 Joe Ryan SP 15 90 Jose Altuve 2B 15 91 Alek Manoah SP 15 92 Camilo Doval RP 15 93 Christian Yelich DH-OF 14 94 Adley Rutschman C-DH 14 95 Kris Bryant DH-OF 14 96 Carlos Rodon SP 14 97 Sean Murphy C-DH 14 98 Nestor Cortes SP 14 99 Matt Chapman 3B 14 100 Tommy Edman 2B-SS 14 101 Kenley Jansen RP 14 102 C.J. Cron 1B-DH 13 103 George Kirby SP 13 104 Rowdy Tellez 1B 13 105 Logan Gilbert SP 13 106 Anthony Rizzo 1B 12 107 Steven Kwan OF 12 108 David Bednar RP 12 109 Nico Hoerner 2B-SS 12 110 Anthony Santander DH-OF 11 111 Freddy Peralta SP 11 112 Taylor Ward OF 11 113 Jeremy Pena SS 11 114 Max Fried SP 11 115 Ryan Mountcastle 1B-DH 11 116 Alejandro Kirk C-DH 11 117 Gleyber Torres 2B-DH 11 118 Eloy Jimenez DH-OF 10 119 Hunter Renfroe OF 10 120 Lance Lynn SP 10 121 Yandy Diaz 1B-3B 10 122 Seiya Suzuki OF 9 123 Hunter Greene SP 9 124 Luis Severino SP 9 125 Jonathan India 2B 9 126 Brandon Lowe 2B 9 127 Blake Snell SP 9 128 Ian Happ OF 8 129 Chris Sale SP 8 130 Tyler Glasnow SP 8 131 Willson Contreras C-DH 8 132 Brandon Nimmo OF 8 133 Ty France 1B 8 134 Raisel Iglesias RP 8 135 Hunter Brown RP-SP 8 136 Nick Castellanos DH-OF 8 137 Paul Sewald RP 7 138 Ketel Marte 2B-DH 7 139 Jarred Kelenic OF 7 140 Gunnar Henderson 3B-SS 7 141 Sonny Gray SP 6 142 Jesus Luzardo SP 6 143 MJ Melendez C-DH-OF 6 144 J.D. Martinez DH 6 145 Josh Bell 1B-DH 5 146 Amed Rosario SS 5 147 Jordan Montgomery SP 5 148 Nick Lodolo SP 5 149 Nathan Eovaldi SP 5 150 Masataka Yoshida DH-OF 5 151 Alexis Diaz RP 5 152 Dustin May SP 5 153 Anthony Volpe SS 5 154 Tyler Stephenson 1B-C-DH 4 155 Miguel Vargas 1B-2B 4 156 William Contreras C-DH 4 157 Lucas Giolito SP 4 158 Charlie Morton SP 4 159 Chris Bassitt SP 4 160 Alex Verdugo OF 4 161 Mitch Haniger OF 4 162 Thairo Estrada 2B-SS 4 163 James Outman OF 3 164 Jose Berrios SP 3 165 Andrew Vaughn 1B-DH-OF 3 166 Giancarlo Stanton DH-OF 3 167 Javier Baez SS 3 168 Jhoan Duran RP 3 169 Jose Abreu 1B-DH 3 170 Alec Bohm 1B-3B 3 171 Liam Hendriks RP 3 172 Eugenio Suarez 3B 3 173 Anthony Rendon 3B 3 174 Jorge Polanco 2B 3 175 Luis Arraez 1B-2B-DH 3 176 Jeff McNeil 2B-OF 3 177 A.J. Puk RP 3 178 Andrew Chafin RP 3 179 Ryan McMahon 2B-3B 3 180 Clay Holmes RP 3 181 Triston McKenzie SP 3 182 Eduardo Rodriguez SP 3 183 Jorge Soler DH-OF 3 184 Cody Bellinger OF 3 185 Grayson Rodriguez SP 3 186 Jake Cronenworth 1B-2B 3 187 Ezequiel Tovar SS 3 188 Reid Detmers SP 3 189 Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B 3 190 Alex Cobb SP 3 191 Andrew Heaney SP 2 192 Kyle Wright SP 2 193 Josh Naylor 1B-DH 2 194 Merrill Kelly SP 2 195 Joey Gallo 1B-OF 2 196 Tony Gonsolin SP 2 197 David Robertson RP 2 198 Lars Nootbaar OF 2 199 Riley Greene OF 2 200 Joc Pederson DH-OF 2 201 Peter Fairbanks RP 2 202 Lourdes Gurriel DH-OF 2 203 Jon Gray SP 2 204 Jordan Walker 3B-OF 2

Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values