It's been a few weeks since we've had a Fantasy Baseball Trade Values Chart on CBSSports.com, which means there have been some sizeable changes in players' values. Before we get to this week's updated trade values and rankings, let's take a look at three players I'm trying to buy right now and one I'd very much like to sell: 

Three to buy

Chris Sale, SP, Red Sox

Something clicked for Sale a few weeks back. He had zero strikeouts against the Orioles on April 24 and his ERA through five starts was sitting at 8.22. If you though he was finished, you certainly weren't alone, and with just two swinging strikes on 83 pitches in that outing, it was awfully hard to argue against that claim. He showed some signs of turning things around with his next start, liming the Guardians to just one run over 6.1 innings, albeit with just five strikeouts; a nice outing, but hardly a turn-back-the-clock kind of performance. No, he was saving that kind of showing for his past two outings. Sale struck out 10 against the Phillies in his next outing and then followed that one up with an absolute vintage performance, striking out nine in eight one-run innings against the Cardinals Saturday. He got 16 swinging strikes in that one, including a season-high 11 with his slider, and suddenly he looks pretty good. His 5.40 ERA is still pretty ugly, but he has a much more impressive 3.78 FIP and 3.49 xFIP to go along with it, plus a 28.7% strikeout rate that isn't far off his career mark. Is Sale a top-12 pitcher again? Probably not, but we're seeing flashes of it, and I'm willing to buy in on him at what might still be a discounted price. He's back to being a top-40 starting pitcher for me. 

Dylan Cease, SP, White Sox

I had Cease as a bust pick entering the season, so you'd think I would be celebrating his struggles and running as far away as I can. However, that bust pick was all about being lower on him than the consensus – I had him as a top-20 pitcher despite my misgivings, and he's still ranked there for me. His struggles aren't just bad luck – his 4.86 ERA even after a very good outing Saturday is more or less in line with his xERA, FIP, and xFIP – but I still have quite a bit of faith he'll be very good moving forward. Just not an ace, necessarily. He still walks too many guys (4.27 per nine) and hasn't recaptured last year's dominance on batted balls, but he's better than this. 

Gunnar Henderson, 3B, Orioles

There's a fine line between being patient and being passive, and I think Henderson's on the wrong side of it right now. Henderson's 19.3% chase rate is exceptional, but it's a bit less impressive when you realize he's also swinging at just 55.8% of pitches inside of the strike zone. Henderson has plenty of swing and miss in his game, but he also hits the ball hard when he makes contact, and while there's always some risk of him becoming even more strikeout prone, given his struggles so far, it's a risk I'd like to see him take. He's still a talented player with loud physical tools, and I'd like to see him putting them into action a bit more often. He's starting to show signs of life in May despite his batting average remaining well below the Mendoza line – he's cut his strikeout rate to 21.7% without sacrificing much in quality of contact – and I think this is a perfect time to try to buy low. Hopefully his homer Saturday, one of three hard-hit balls in that game – is the start of big things. 

One to sell

Charlie Morton, SP, Braves

I wasn't necessarily out on Morton this season, but I didn't draft him anywhere after getting burned pretty bad by him the prior season. So, you could say I'm kicking myself for not drafting him now that he has a 3.32 ERA through his first seven starts. However, that's mostly because I think he's a really good trade chip right now, and I wish I could take advantage of that. Morton's walk rate is actually worse than last year's, which was already his highest since 2018, and his strikeout rate has collapsed to 21.9%. That's despite the fact that he's throwing his curveball, his best swing-and-miss pitch, more than ever, at 44.9%. He's getting good results with the pitch overall, generating a bunch of weak contact on the ground, but I'm not sure he can sustain this level of play even with that. Because his fastballs remain a problem, allowing a .392 expected wOBA with his four-seamer and a whopping .563 mark with his sinker. I wouldn't be surprised if Morton started getting a few more strikeouts moving forward, but I don't think it'll be enough to overcome the other steps back he's taken. His 4.79 expected ERA suggests much worse times are ahead, and I don't want to be around when it happens. 

H2H Points leagues Trade Values

RankPlayerEligibleValue
1Ronald AcunaDH-OF48
2Aaron JudgeDH-OF46
3Fernando TatisOF-SS46
4Jose Ramirez3B-DH46
5Juan SotoOF45
6Julio RodriguezOF43
7Yordan AlvarezDH-OF41
8Mookie Betts2B-OF-SS41
9Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH39
10Shohei OhtaniDH-SP39
11Kyle TuckerOF38
12Bo BichetteSS37
13Freddie Freeman1B37
14Rafael Devers3B37
15Mike TroutOF36
16Trea TurnerSS36
17Pete Alonso1B-DH36
18Gerrit ColeSP34
19Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH33
20Austin Riley3B33
21Manny Machado3B33
22Spencer StriderRP-SP32
23Corbin BurnesSP32
24Sandy AlcantaraSP32
25Shane McClanahanSP31
26Max ScherzerSP31
27Matt Olson1B29
28Marcus Semien2B28
29Bobby Witt3B-SS28
30Aaron NolaSP28
31Randy ArozarenaDH-OF28
32Zack WheelerSP28
33Nolan Arenado3B28
34Justin VerlanderSP28
35Kevin GausmanSP28
36Francisco LindorSS28
37Cedric MullinsOF28
38Emmanuel ClaseRP25
39Kyle SchwarberDH-OF25
40Framber ValdezSP25
41Luis RobertOF25
42Luis CastilloSP24
43Jacob deGromSP24
44Jazz Chisholm2B-OF24
45Ozzie Albies2B23
46Josh HaderRP23
47Zac GallenSP23
48Michael HarrisOF23
49Bryan ReynoldsOF23
50Bryce HarperDH21
51Wander FrancoSS21
52J.T. RealmutoC21
53Yu DarvishSP21
54Will SmithC-DH21
55Adolis GarciaDH-OF20
56Shane BieberSP20
57George SpringerDH-OF20
58Julio UriasSP19
59Devin WilliamsRP19
60Daulton VarshoC-OF18
61Joe MusgroveSP18
62Xander BogaertsSS18
63Dylan CeaseSP18
64Alex Bregman3B17
65Cristian JavierSP17
66Jordan RomanoRP16
67Starling MarteOF16
68Felix BautistaRP16
69Brandon WoodruffSP15
70Teoscar HernandezDH-OF15
71Salvador PerezC-DH15
72Vinnie Pasquantino1B-DH15
73Corey SeagerSS15
74Christian Walker1B15
75Willy AdamesSS15
76Dansby SwansonSS15
77Clayton KershawSP15
78Corbin CarrollOF15
79Byron BuxtonDH-OF15
80Pablo LopezSP15
81Ryan HelsleyRP15
82Max Muncy2B-3B-DH15
83Nate Lowe1B15
84Logan WebbSP15
85Carlos CorreaSS15
86Tim AndersonSS15
87Ryan PresslyRP15
88Andres Gimenez2B15
89Joe RyanSP15
90Jose Altuve2B15
91Alek ManoahSP15
92Camilo DovalRP15
93Christian YelichDH-OF14
94Adley RutschmanC-DH14
95Kris BryantDH-OF14
96Carlos RodonSP14
97Sean MurphyC-DH14
98Nestor CortesSP14
99Matt Chapman3B14
100Tommy Edman2B-SS14
101Kenley JansenRP14
102C.J. Cron1B-DH13
103George KirbySP13
104Rowdy Tellez1B13
105Logan GilbertSP13
106Anthony Rizzo1B12
107Steven KwanOF12
108David BednarRP12
109Nico Hoerner2B-SS12
110Anthony SantanderDH-OF11
111Freddy PeraltaSP11
112Taylor WardOF11
113Jeremy PenaSS11
114Max FriedSP11
115Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH11
116Alejandro KirkC-DH11
117Gleyber Torres2B-DH11
118Eloy JimenezDH-OF10
119Hunter RenfroeOF10
120Lance LynnSP10
121Yandy Diaz1B-3B10
122Seiya SuzukiOF9
123Hunter GreeneSP9
124Luis SeverinoSP9
125Jonathan India2B9
126Brandon Lowe2B9
127Blake SnellSP9
128Ian HappOF8
129Chris SaleSP8
130Tyler GlasnowSP8
131Willson ContrerasC-DH8
132Brandon NimmoOF8
133Ty France1B8
134Raisel IglesiasRP8
135Hunter BrownRP-SP8
136Nick CastellanosDH-OF8
137Paul SewaldRP7
138Ketel Marte2B-DH7
139Jarred KelenicOF7
140Gunnar Henderson3B-SS7
141Sonny GraySP6
142Jesus LuzardoSP6
143MJ MelendezC-DH-OF6
144J.D. MartinezDH6
145Josh Bell1B-DH5
146Amed RosarioSS5
147Jordan MontgomerySP5
148Nick LodoloSP5
149Nathan EovaldiSP5
150Masataka YoshidaDH-OF5
151Alexis DiazRP5
152Dustin MaySP5
153Anthony VolpeSS5
154Tyler Stephenson1B-C-DH4
155Miguel Vargas1B-2B4
156William ContrerasC-DH4
157Lucas GiolitoSP4
158Charlie MortonSP4
159Chris BassittSP4
160Alex VerdugoOF4
161Mitch HanigerOF4
162Thairo Estrada2B-SS4
163James OutmanOF3
164Jose BerriosSP3
165Andrew Vaughn1B-DH-OF3
166Giancarlo StantonDH-OF3
167Javier BaezSS3
168Jhoan DuranRP3
169Jose Abreu1B-DH3
170Alec Bohm1B-3B3
171Liam HendriksRP3
172Eugenio Suarez3B3
173Anthony Rendon3B3
174Jorge Polanco2B3
175Luis Arraez1B-2B-DH3
176Jeff McNeil2B-OF3
177A.J. PukRP3
178Andrew ChafinRP3
179Ryan McMahon2B-3B3
180Clay HolmesRP3
181Triston McKenzieSP3
182Eduardo RodriguezSP3
183Jorge SolerDH-OF3
184Cody BellingerOF3
185Grayson RodriguezSP3
186Jake Cronenworth1B-2B3
187Ezequiel TovarSS3
188Reid DetmersSP3
189Ke'Bryan Hayes3B3
190Alex CobbSP3
191Andrew HeaneySP2
192Kyle WrightSP2
193Josh Naylor1B-DH2
194Merrill KellySP2
195Joey Gallo1B-OF2
196Tony GonsolinSP2
197David RobertsonRP2
198Lars NootbaarOF2
199Riley GreeneOF2
200Joc PedersonDH-OF2
201Peter FairbanksRP2
202Lourdes GurrielDH-OF2
203Jon GraySP2
204Jordan Walker3B-OF2

Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values 

RankPlayerEligibleValue
1Ronald AcunaDH-OF44
2Aaron JudgeDH-OF43
3Fernando TatisOF-SS43
4Jose Ramirez3B-DH43
5Shohei OhtaniDH-SP43
6Bo BichetteSS43
7Julio RodriguezOF38
8Juan SotoOF35
9Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH35
10Mookie Betts2B-OF-SS35
11Kyle TuckerOF34
12Rafael Devers3B34
13Freddie Freeman1B31
14Mike TroutOF31
15Yordan AlvarezDH-OF29
16Pete Alonso1B-DH29
17Trea TurnerSS29
18Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH27
19Gerrit ColeSP27
20Spencer StriderRP-SP27
21Austin Riley3B27
22Bobby Witt3B-SS27
23Manny Machado3B26
24Justin VerlanderSP25
25Matt Olson1B25
26Corbin BurnesSP25
27Randy ArozarenaDH-OF24
28Shane McClanahanSP24
29Max ScherzerSP24
30Kevin GausmanSP24
31Sandy AlcantaraSP23
32Zack WheelerSP23
33Aaron NolaSP22
34Marcus Semien2B22
35Bryce HarperDH22
36Nolan Arenado3B21
37Emmanuel ClaseRP21
38Framber ValdezSP21
39Cedric MullinsOF20
40Zac GallenSP20
41Josh HaderRP20
42Luis CastilloSP20
43Bryan ReynoldsOF18
44Luis RobertOF18
45Kyle SchwarberDH-OF18
46Francisco LindorSS18
47Jazz Chisholm2B-OF17
48Jacob deGromSP17
49Ozzie Albies2B17
50Yu DarvishSP17
51Adolis GarciaDH-OF16
52Will SmithC-DH16
53Wander FrancoSS15
54Michael HarrisOF15
55Joe MusgroveSP15
56Devin WilliamsRP15
57Jordan RomanoRP15
58J.T. RealmutoC15
59Felix BautistaRP15
60Daulton VarshoC-OF15
61Xander BogaertsSS15
62George SpringerDH-OF15
63Julio UriasSP15
64Cristian JavierSP15
65Nate Lowe1B15
66Starling MarteOF15
67Willy AdamesSS15
68Christian Walker1B15
69Shane BieberSP15
70Salvador PerezC-DH15
71Brandon WoodruffSP15
72Alex Bregman3B15
73Ryan HelsleyRP15
74Vinnie Pasquantino1B-DH15
75Teoscar HernandezDH-OF15
76Byron BuxtonDH-OF15
77Dylan CeaseSP15
78Corey SeagerSS15
79Clayton KershawSP15
80Pablo LopezSP15
81Corbin CarrollOF15
82Tim AndersonSS15
83Dansby SwansonSS15
84Max Muncy2B-3B-DH14
85Logan WebbSP14
86Joe RyanSP14
87C.J. Cron1B-DH14
88Camilo DovalRP14
89Gleyber Torres2B-DH14
90Andres Gimenez2B14
91Ryan PresslyRP14
92Carlos CorreaSS14
93Nico Hoerner2B-SS14
94Christian YelichDH-OF14
95Rowdy Tellez1B14
96Kris BryantDH-OF14
97Matt Chapman3B14
98Jose Altuve2B14
99Sean MurphyC-DH14
100Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH11
101Logan GilbertSP13
102Nestor CortesSP13
103Kenley JansenRP13
104David BednarRP13
105George KirbySP12
106Carlos RodonSP12
107Jeremy PenaSS12
108Anthony SantanderDH-OF12
109Jonathan India2B12
110Tommy Edman2B-SS11
111Seiya SuzukiOF11
112Freddy PeraltaSP11
113Adley RutschmanC-DH11
114Taylor WardOF11
115Alek ManoahSP11
116Ian HappOF11
117Tyler GlasnowSP11
118Anthony Rizzo1B11
119Hunter RenfroeOF11
120Eloy JimenezDH-OF11
121Lance LynnSP11
122Thairo Estrada2B-SS11
123Yandy Diaz1B-3B10
124Raisel IglesiasRP10
125Steven KwanOF10
126Nick CastellanosDH-OF10
127Javier BaezSS9
128Masataka YoshidaDH-OF9
129Amed RosarioSS9
130Chris SaleSP9
131Hunter GreeneSP9
132Sonny GraySP8
133Alexis DiazRP8
134Brandon NimmoOF8
135Ty France1B8
136Brandon Lowe2B8
137Paul SewaldRP8
138Alex VerdugoOF8
139Gunnar Henderson3B-SS8
140Luis SeverinoSP8
141Alejandro KirkC-DH7
142Ketel Marte2B-DH7
143Giancarlo StantonDH-OF7
144Jarred KelenicOF7
145Hunter BrownRP-SP7
146Blake SnellSP7
147Willson ContrerasC-DH7
148J.D. MartinezDH7
149David RobertsonRP7
150Charlie MortonSP7
151Jordan MontgomerySP7
152Josh Bell1B-DH7
153Nathan EovaldiSP7
154Jose AlvaradoRP7
155MJ MelendezC-DH-OF7
156Anthony VolpeSS7
157Chris BassittSP7
158Jhoan DuranRP7
159Liam HendriksRP7
160Tyler Stephenson1B-C-DH7
161Jesus LuzardoSP7
162Alec Bohm1B-3B6
163Jose BerriosSP6
164Jorge Polanco2B6
165Miguel Vargas1B-2B6
166Lucas GiolitoSP6
167Jeff McNeil2B-OF6
168Andrew ChafinRP6
169Nick LodoloSP6
170Cody BellingerOF6
171Mitch HanigerOF6
172James OutmanOF6
173Ke'Bryan Hayes3B6
174Ryan McMahon2B-3B6
175Carlos EstevezRP6
176Luis Arraez1B-2B-DH6
177Eduardo RodriguezSP6
178William ContrerasC-DH6
179Alex CobbSP6
180A.J. PukRP6
181Triston McKenzieSP6
182Dustin MaySP6
183Josh Naylor1B-DH6
184Joc PedersonDH-OF6
185Eugenio Suarez3B6
186Lourdes GurrielDH-OF6
187Anthony Rendon3B6
188Jorge SolerDH-OF5
189Max FriedSP5
190Lars NootbaarOF5
191Harrison BaderOF5
192Clay HolmesRP5
193Grayson RodriguezSP5
194Jake Cronenworth1B-2B5
195Andrew HeaneySP5
196Scott BarlowRP5
197Reid DetmersSP5
198Andrew Vaughn1B-DH-OF5
199Charlie BlackmonDH-OF5
200Ezequiel TovarSS4
201Brusdar GraterolRP4
202Alex LangeRP4
203Merrill KellySP4
204Jorge MateoSS4
205Marcus StromanSP4
206Riley GreeneOF4
207Evan PhillipsRP4
208Joey Gallo1B-OF4
209Will SmithRP4
210Peter FairbanksRP4
211Josh Jung3B4
212Ramon LaureanoOF4
213Jose Abreu1B-DH4
214Eury PerezSP4
215Zach EflinSP4
216Taj BradleySP4
217Mason MillerSP4
218Kyle FinneganRP4
219Jameson TaillonSP4
220Austin HaysOF4
221Bryce MillerSP4
222Andres MunozRP3
223Jon GraySP3
224Jake FraleyDH-OF3
225Cal RaleighC3
226Louie VarlandSP3
227Tony GonsolinSP3
228Nolan Gorman2B-DH3
229A.J. MinterRP3
230Bailey OberSP3
231Whit Merrifield2B-OF3
232Jason AdamRP3
233Andrew BenintendiOF3
234Randal GrichukOF3
235Travis d'ArnaudC3
236Justin Turner1B-3B-DH3
237Kyle WrightSP3
238Wil Myers1B-OF3
239Joey Meneses1B-DH-OF3
240Tyler O'NeillOF3
241Tanner BibeeSP3
242Keibert RuizC3
243Spencer Steer1B-3B3
244Esteury RuizOF3
245Patrick SandovalSP3
246Miles MikolasSP2
247Michael ConfortoOF2
248Bryan AbreuRP2
249Edward CabreraSP2
250Logan Taylor AllenSP2
251Yoan Moncada3B2
252Triston Casas1B2
253Danny JansenC2
254Craig KimbrelRP2
255Jose UrquidySP2
256Graham AshcraftSP2
257DJ LeMahieu1B-2B-3B2
258Jordan Walker3B-OF2