I just can't quit Alex Wood.

It's been going on for darn near a decade now. Whenever I think I'm out, having entertained all hypotheticals and determined there's nothing he could do to redeem himself in my eyes, he comes off the IL with a stretch like this one:

Alex Wood SP SF San Francisco • #57 • Age: 30 2021 season ERA 1.50 WHIP 0.67 INN 18 BB 3 K 20

Yes, after allowing just one hit over seven innings against the Marlins last time out, he gave up only two hits through six innings against the Rockies on Wednesday. Granted, he allowed a third and fourth hit in the seventh inning, as well as his only two runs for the day, but it clearly wasn't enough to diminish the dominance.

So what's made him so effective this time around? Health probably has something to do with it. He missed significant portions of the past two seasons with shoulder and back issues. But you may remember he put in some work with Driveline Baseball, a data-driven pitching development program, last offseason, hoping to regain some lost velocity. He is indeed throwing nearly as hard as in 2017, his very best season, during which he went 16-3 with a 2.72 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and nearly a strikeout per inning.

The Giants are also developing a track record for taking these castoffs who once showed an inkling of potential and turning them into their best selves, with Kevin Gausman being the most notable example but also Drew Smyly and Anthony DeSclafani.

So I'm in. After three great starts from a pitcher whose skill set I've always liked, I'm ready to be hurt again. As well as Wood hides the ball and controls the strike zone, a lot of six- and seven-inning outings could be in his future. At least the cost is low this time, with him presently being rostered in just 51 percent of leagues.

Is Alex Wood back? What to do with Kyle Hendricks? We break it down on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.