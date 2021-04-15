Most likely, you've already missed your shot at Carlos Rodon, at least if you play in a CBS Sports league, where he has an 83 percent chance of being rostered already. He was originally in line for two starts this week, after all, and already had some helium after striking out nine in his first start.

But maybe silly you doesn't play in a CBS Sports league. Maybe those yahoos you play with didn't see it coming. Maybe their ESP(n) didn't kick in this time. Believe it or not, rostership rates tend to be lower on other sites, so it's worth checking to see if Rodon is available. He may have cemented his breakthrough with this effort Tuesday:

That's right: no hits and no walks through nine innings. He would have had a perfect game if Roberto Perez hadn't taken a pitch off the top of the foot with one out in the ninth. It was a near-flawless performance from a pitcher who had been pretty flawed to this point in his career, most especially fresh off Tommy John surgery last year.

But as a former third overall pick, he was long thought to have potential and began flashing it again this spring, delivering a 1.34 ERA with 16 strikeouts to one walk in 13 2/3 innings. Then, there was that first start at Seattle in which he struck out nine over five two-hit innings.

Carlos Rodon SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #55 • Age: 28 Wednesday vs. Indians INN 9 H 0 ER 0 BB 0 K 7

This one didn't start out with him missing a bunch of bats. He didn't record his first of seven strikeouts until the fourth inning, instead keeping hitters off balance by mixing in his slider and changeup. But as the game went on, he turned up the heat, going from 92-93 MPH in the first three innings to 94-95 over the next three to 96-97 over the final three. At one point in the ninth inning, he lit up the radar at 99.

Seeing him gain strength over the course of 114 pitches will only encourage manager Tony La Russa to let him go deeper, and with that adrenaline rush, Rodon wound up with 19 swinging strikes. That's two starts in a row for him with 15-plus.

So where did this transformation come from? Well, there were reports this spring of him overhauling his delivery with new pitching coach Ethan Katz, a former high school coach who previously helped Lucas Giolito get back on track. The idea was for Rodon to make better use of his legs in his delivery, making it more repeatable and more direct to the plate, thus improving command. It seems to be working.

Hopefully, you still have a shot at him, but if you don't, here are some other players, you might be able to pick up.