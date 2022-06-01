Between William Contreras becoming an instrumental part of the Braves lineup, MJ Melendez picking up starts in right field with the return of Salvador Perez, and Mitch Garver coming back from a strained forearm to do Mitch Garver things, the catcher position is suddenly awash with potential impact bats.

The latest to enter the spotlight is Alejandro Kirk, a hitter whose profile has had me hopeful from the beginning. He spends half his time at DH, giving him the potential for more playing time than the average catcher. He's also striking out just 8.3 percent of the time, a lower rate than even Luis Arraez, and while his average exit velocity has slipped closer to the middle of the pack this year, he capped his May with a two-homer game Tuesday, tripling his season total and raising his batting average for the month to .324.

Alejandro Kirk C TOR Toronto • #30 • Age: 23 2022 Stats AVG .304 HR 3 OPS .814 AB 125 BB 17 K 12

He's a natural hitter who just so happens to play catcher. And if we're ready to count him among the desirables at the position based both on Tuesday's performance and the entire month-long trend (I personally never discounted him as such, but his roster rate is only 55 percent), then that brings the total number of desirable catchers up to 12 -- i.e., enough to go around in standard one-catcher leagues.

You may quibble about the order -- Yasmani Grandal's ranking being mostly a matter of track record and Adley Rutschman's being mostly a matter of pedigree -- but here's how I size it up:

Notice I'm not counting Gary Sanchez, Keibert Ruiz or Travis d'Arnaud among them. I'm not even counting Sean Murphy, who entered the day as the No. 3 catcher in points leagues (though with some ghastly ratios). What it means is there's actual cushion before the cliff dive, sudden and steep though it is, which should encourage you to make an upside play for someone like Contreras, Melendez or, yes, Kirk. As you can see, Kirk would be my preference of the three.

And actually, despite my adherence to track record in my actual ranks, I did swap out Grandal for Kirk in a shallow 10-team league where I thought I could get away with it. With all the production to be had at the position now, I felt like I could no longer be left out. Grandal is a tougher choice, but if you're still frittering away with an Elias Diaz or Joey Bart, what are you even doing, man?

Let's see who else is available on the waiver wire ...

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.