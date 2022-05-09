George Kirby SP SEA Seattle • #68 • Age: 24 Rostered 52% Sunday vs. Rays INN 6 H 4 ER 0 BB 0 K 7 George Kirby is in the running for top pitching prospect not named Grayson Rodriguez, and frankly, there may not be a ton of separation between those two. I regret not sounding the alarm sooner, having expected him to make a stop at Triple-A before moving onto the majors, but the need is now and he's clearly capable of filling it. His uncanny control (a true 80-grade attribute) gave him the look of a Shane Bieber clone when he first broke into the minors, but then his velocity jumped to the high 90s last year. Now, his fastball is so overpowering that it was responsible for 13 of his 15 swinging strikes in his debut, a telltale sign of serious upside. He's a must-add in all leagues.

Royce Lewis SS MIN Minnesota • #23 • Age: 22 Rostered 44% 2022 Minors AVG .310 HR 3 SB 8 OBP .430 OPS .993 AB 87 Among the hitters recently called up, I believe Royce Lewis to have the most upside. He was the top pick in the 2017 draft, after all, but saw his stock slip because of some mechanical issues in 2019, followed by the canceled minor-league season in 2020, followed by a torn ACL in 2021. But you see the numbers he was putting up at Triple-A. The swing appears fixed, the knee hardly an afterthought. At age 22, he talks like a player on a mission to make good. The problem is he also has zero job security, called up as an injury fill-in for a player (Carlos Correa) who hasn't actually gone on the IL. Lewis has begun his career 3 for 10 with only one strikeout and is capable of playing anywhere but catcher. But will the Twins be willing to play him somewhere other than shortstop?

Jose Miranda 3B MIN Minnesota • Age: 23 Rostered 42% 2022 Stats H 4 AB 26 HR 1 2B 2 BB 2 K 1 On the one hand, Jose Miranda hasn't impressed in his first major-league stint, but on the other hand, he absolutely has. Just one strikeout in 28 plate appearances? That, friends and neighbors, is the sign of a player who belongs. HIs contact skills are long established, but let's not overlook that he hit .344 with 30 homers and a .973 OPS between Double- and Triple-A last year. I wondered if his defensive shortcomings would impact his playing time whenever he got the call, but so far, not at all. He has started every single game since he arrived, whether at third base, first base or DH. The former is where he's of the most value in Fantasy Baseball.

Josh Winder RP MIN Minnesota • #74 • Age: 25 Rostered 30% Friday vs. Athletics INN 6 H 3 ER 0 BB 0 K 8 A bout with shoulder fatigue to end last year undermined Josh Winder's prospect standing coming into this year, making him the lovely surprise he is now. His latest start saw him pile up 16 swinging strikes on just 80 pitches, his fastball, slider and changeup all generating their share, and if you want to dismiss it because it came against the Athletics, note that he also two-hit the Rays over six innings in his previous start, striking out seven. For as much as I raved about Kirby's control in the minors, Winder issued 1.6 BB/9 last year. Initially an injury replacement for Bailey Ober, his job security appears even greater with Chris Paddack leaving Sunday's start due to elbow inflammation.

Alek Thomas CF ARI Arizona • #92 • Age: 22 Rostered 28% 2022 Minors AVG .277 HR 4 SB 3 OBP .362 OPS .857 AB 101 Going purely by preseason rank lists, Alek Thomas is the top choice to add after Kirby, but he's always been a better prospect for real life than for Fantasy, earning high marks for defense and intangibles. That's not to say he has no offensive potential, but the most questionable part of his skill set is also what's in short supply across the league right now: power. While he seemingly broke through with 18 homers in 106 games between two levels last year, favorable venues were largely to credit, and he only puts the ball in the air about 25 percent of the time. Still, the hit tool is plus, and he's also a capable base-stealer.

Juan Yepez DH STL St. Louis • #36 • Age: 24 Rostered 20% 2022 Stats AVG .474 HR 1 OPS 1.289 AB 19 BB 1 K 4 A candidate for the DH job in spring training, Juan Yepez continued to make his case after being sent to Triple-A, homering nine times in just 22 games. You see how successful he's been since getting the call, collecting two hits in four of his first five games, and the Cardinals have yet to take him out of the lineup, starting him in left field, right field and at DH. If they're willing to accept whatever he gives them in the outfield, then they obviously value his bat, as well they should. He had an average exit velocity of 98 mph against fastballs prior to getting the call, and he makes contact at a high rate for someone with that kind of slugging ability.

Bryson Stott 2B PHI Philadelphia • #5 • Age: 24 Rostered 20% 2022 Minors AVG .333 HR 2 SB 2 OPS .986 AB 36 K 10 After a splashy spring training that nearly saw him steal the third base job away from Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott struggled to settle in as a part-time utility guy, going 4 for 30. He was promptly sent back to the minors ... where he caught fire. "Getting those at-bats day after day after day is big," Stott said. "That's how you get back to yourself and get back to being comfortable." This time, he'll get that chance at his natural shortstop position with Didi Gregorius sidelined by a sprained knee. Of course, it may be only a short stay for Gregorius, but who's to say Stott can't steal the job in the meantime? Gregorius has only a .694 OPS after a .639 mark last year and isn't the defensive standout he once was.