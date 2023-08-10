It's unlikely you'll be able to add Michael Lorenzen off the waiver wire. He's rostered in 79 percent of CBS Sports leagues already. But if you happen to play in one of the 21 percent where he isn't rostered, you might presume he's the priority pickup today following his no-hitter against the Nationals Wednesday.

And to that, I say ... well ...

Michael Lorenzen PHI • SP • #22 2023 Stats ERA 3.23 WHIP 1.04 INN 122.2 BB 32 K 93 View Profile

Consider what else is out there. Yes, Lorenzen's ERA is down to 3.23, and his WHIP is down to 1.04. I must admit he's putting up the kind of numbers that demand to be rostered. Moreover, he's been particularly untouchable of late. That was uniquely true Wednesday, of course, but with that effort, he now has a 1.11 ERA and 0.76 WHIP in his past six starts, allowing three hits or fewer in four of them. In all, he's allowed three hits or fewer in seven of his 20 starts, so in a way, the no-hitter wasn't all that surprising. Limiting hits is kind of his thing.

But when you think of pitchers who limit hits, what are the most commonly shared traits (other than the limiting of the hits)? They either rack up strikeouts at a high rate or put the ball in the air at a high rate, often both. Lorenzen does neither. His 37.5 percent fly-ball rate is decidedly middle-of-the-road, and his 19.6 percent strikeout rate ranks near the bottom of all qualifiers. His 2023 season isn't an outlier in either regard, yet he entered this season with a career 4.10 ERA and 1.36 WHIP. His 4.14 xERA and 4.27 xFIP don't agree with what they're seeing either. In fact, the xERA is one of the highest of his career.

So what do I think is going on with Lorenzen? I understand the claim gets harder to make with each passing start -- and again, he demands to be rostered at this point -- but sometimes a guy just keeps rolling sevens. It will eventually stop, but there's no specific timetable for "eventually."

So again, I think it's wise to consider what else is out there. If you can instead grab one of Gavin Williams, Cole Ragans and Chase Silseth -- a trio of up-and-coming rookies who I wrote about earlier this week -- it's probably the better move. The way each excelled in his last start is likely more durable than the way Lorenzen excelled in his no-hitter.

Gavin Williams CLE • SP • #63 Monday vs. Blue Jays INN 7 H 1 ER 0 BB 1 K 12 View Profile

Cole Ragans KC • SP • #55 Monday at Red Sox INN 6.2 H 4 ER 1 BB 1 K 11 View Profile

Chase Silseth LAA • RP • #63 Sunday vs. Mariners INN 7 H 4 ER 2 BB 1 K 12 View Profile

Naturally, if you can add Lorenzen in addition to them, that's totally fine. I would prefer him to recent call-up Emerson Hancock, who may not be long for the Mariners rotation and likely doesn't have big strikeout upside anyway. For additional context, I would also prefer Lorenzen to either of the pitchers featured below ...