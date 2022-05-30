The Braves were just full of surprises this weekend.

It started early Saturday with the announcement they were calling up their top prospect, outfielder Michael Harris. It continued Sunday with the news that flamethrower Spencer Strider, who had seemingly settled in as a setup man with Tyler Matzek on the IL, would finally try his hand at starting, scheduled to take the hill Monday. Both are the sort of players who should garner outsized attention on the waiver wire. Both are rostered in just 30 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

First, Harris. He has impact potential both in the field and at the plate and was turning heads early on in the minors, making big statistical strides even while moving up the ladder. So what made his promotion surprising? He was still only at Double-A. He's just 21 years old. The Braves have had trouble filling out their outfield, having relied on Travis Demeritte (since demoted to Triple-A) for weeks at a time. But they had begun experimenting with William Contreras out there. They had Drew Waters showing signs of life at Triple-A. Why leapfrog them with a player only three years out of high school?

Michael Harris CF ATL Atlanta • #23 • Age: 21 2022 Minors AVG .305 HR 5 SB 11 OPS .878 AB 174 K 39

Clearly, their confidence in Harris is high, which counts for something in itself, but it's worth pointing out that even higher-end, further developed prospects than him have had a hard time breaking into the majors in recent years. The immediate successes have become more the exception than the rule. Harris' hit tool being his best maybe gives him a leg up. He's also equipped to steal bases, which earns him more benefit of the doubt in Fantasy. But power is expected to be a bigger part of his profile in due time, and while he's done a better job elevating the ball this year, it's still not a tool that he's fully realized yet.

So far, he's 1 for 6 with two strikeouts, which is of course too small of a sample to mean anything. He's been batting ninth and might have to sit against tougher left-handers, at least until he proves an indispensable part of the lineup. Your chance at him is probably now or never in five-outfielder leagues, but in three-outfielder leagues, I'd be inclined to wait and see.

Spencer Strider RP ATL Atlanta • #65 • Age: 23 2022 Stats ERA 2.22 WHIP 1.03 INN 24.1 BB 11 K 37

As for Strider, we already know he's capable of getting major-league hitters out. His 13.7 K/9 ranks second among pitchers with at least 20 innings, behind only Dylan Cease. His 16.8 percent swinging-strike rate ranks seventh. But can he start? Well, he did 21 times in the minors last year, and while all of his major-league appearances have come out of the bullpen so far, four have lasted longer than three innings. He went 2 2/3 innings in his most recent appearance Wednesday, throwing 46 pitches.

The bigger question is whether his arsenal is diverse enough to handle a lineup the second and third time through. As good as his fastball is, peaking at triple digits with a high spin rate, he leans on it nearly 75 percent of the time. It and the slider are basically all he throws. We've seen Carlos Rodon succeed with a similar arsenal, but comparing Strider to him would of course be premature. Still, it's worth taking a shot to see if Strider can stick in the role.

Let's see who else is available on the waiver wire ...