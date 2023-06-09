James Paxton SP BOS Boston • #65 • Age: 34 Matchups vs. COL, vs. NYY Rostered 79% It's taken some time for Fantasy Baseballers to come back around to 34-year-old Paxton, but his roster rate has risen to a point that he just barely qualifies for this list. If you still have a chance to buy in, you'll want to take advantage of his two-start week against the road-bound Rockies and the Aaron Judge-less Yankees.

Bailey Ober SP MIN Minnesota • #17 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. MIL Rostered 79% Ober is a WHIP machine who has actually seen his whiffs go up in recent starts. His matchup against the Brewers this week isn't the sort that should scare you away.

Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 24 Matchup at SD Rostered 74% Allen has been trending up lately with three straight quality starts to drop his ERA below 3.00. Provided it continues against the Astros over the weekend, he'll be worth using in Week 12 against a Padres lineup that remains a surprisingly favorable matchup.

Louie Varland SP MIN Minnesota • #37 • Age: 25 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 61% Varland finally had a misstep against a relentless Rays lineup and has another tough matchup against the Blue Jays over the weekend. But he figures to get back on track in Week 12 against the bottom-ranked Tigers offense.

Patrick Sandoval SP LAA L.A. Angels • #43 • Age: 26 Matchup at KC Rostered 64% Sandoval is coming off his worst start of the season, but the majority have been decent enough, just underwhelming in terms of strikeouts and length. Against a Royals lineup that ranks in the bottom five in runs scored, he should fare well enough.

A.J. Smith-Shawver P ATL Atlanta • Age: 20 Matchup at DET Rostered 51% Obviously, this selection depends a great deal on how Smith-Shawver's first major-league start goes Friday, but if it goes like his one relief appearance and his performance at every minor-league stop this year, then he'll of course make for an exciting choice at the Tigers in Week 12.

Reese Olson SP DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 23 Matchups vs. ATL, at MIN Rostered 7% Armed with a slider that he spins at 3,000 rpm, Olson was overpowering in his final two minor-league starts and was solid enough in his first two major-league starts (one, technically, since the other followed an opener). It makes him a tempting choice with two starts this week even though the matchups could be better.

Dane Dunning RP TEX Texas • #33 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. LAA, vs. TOR Rostered 73% Dunning has looked a little more vulnerable in recent starts, which were spaced out more because of his paternity leave. He still boasts a 2.52 ERA overall, though, so we still have to show him deference in a two-start week.

Griffin Canning SP LAA L.A. Angels • #47 • Age: 27 Matchup at KC Rostered 29% Canning heads into the weekend riding a three-game quality start streak thanks in large part to fading his fastball, and if the trend continues against the Mariners, you'll want to give him serious consideration for his Week 12 matchup at Kansas City.