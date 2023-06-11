If you need a fill-in for an injury or are simply looking for a short-term spark, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
- Week 12: Sleeper pitchers | Two-start pitchers
All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
Matt McLain 2B
CIN Cincinnati • #78 • Age: 23
McLain has been a mutli-hit machine so far in his brief major-league career and is showing no signs of slowing down. It's unlikely the Royals pitching staff will change that to begin Week 12, and then he's in line to face J.P. France and Brandon Bielak in the Astros series later in the week.
PIT Pittsburgh • #13 • Age: 26
Is it possible Hayes' stellar batted-ball metrics are finally translating to production? Well, at least for the past 10 games, that appears to be the case. He's 20 for 42 (.476) with two home runs during that stretch and will look to continue it against squishy pitchers like Jameson Taillon, Drew Smyly and Adrian Houser this week.
ATL Atlanta • #20 • Age: 32
Ozuna has been a hitter transformed since the start of May, but his roster rate has been slow to catch up. It's past time to add him with the Braves having the best hitter matchups this week, facing the Tigers for three games and the Rockies for four.
Royce Lewis 3B
MIN Minnesota • #23 • Age: 24
Lewis has been a little slow to get going after returning from his second torn ACL, but he looked strong on his rehab assignment and continues to play most every day. He's a reasonable bet to get going this week with the Twins having the fifth-best hitter matchups, mostly because of their four-game series against the Tigers.
Adam Duvall CF
BOS Boston • #18 • Age: 34
Duvall returned from a two-month absence for a fractured wrist over the weekend, and you may remember he was arguably the hottest hitter in baseball at the time he went down. He has yet to do much since returning, but his matchups in Week 12 against some squishy Rockies and Yankees pitchers should help to ease him in.
TB Tampa Bay • #43 • Age: 28
Harold Ramirez's impact potential is limited because he doesn't play quite every day, but he seems to be heating up again, batting .366 (15 for 41) with two homers over his past 10 games. The Rays, meanwhile, have the third-best hitter matchups this week.
ATL Atlanta • #8 • Age: 31
After a slow start to the season, Rosario has looked very much like the precision hitter who took the postseason by storm two years ago, batting .326 (15 for 46) with three homers in his past 11 games. He pretty much only plays against righties, but the Braves are scheduled to face just two lefties in their seven games against the Tigers and Rockies.
ATL Atlanta • #11 • Age: 28
Arcia continues to deliver consistent results at the bottom of the Braves lineup, coming out of the weekend batting .325 with an .855 OPS. His lineup placement limits his at-bats, but the team is poised to pile up runs in a seven-game week against the Tigers and Rockies pitching staffs.
Bryson Stott 2B
PHI Philadelphia • #5 • Age: 25
Stott has been a boring but handy player this season, providing some speed with a solid batting average. He may be poised to do a bit more damage this week with the Phillies having the second-best hitter matchups, going against pitchers like Tommy Henry, Zach Davies, Ryne Nelson, J.P. Sears, James Kaprielian and Hogan Harris.
Nick Pratto 1B
KC Kansas City • #32 • Age: 24
Pratto's performance so far makes little sense given his high strikeout rate and poor exit velocity readings, but we might as well take advantage when the Royals have the fourth-best hitter matchups, including three games against lefties. You might think the lefties would be bad news for Pratto, but hs actually has an .899 OPS against them.
Best hitter matchups for Week 12
1. Braves @DET3, COL4
2. Phillies @ARI4, @OAK3
3. Rays @OAK4, @SD3
4. Royals CIN3, LAA3
5. Twins MIL2, DET4
Worst hitter matchups for Week 12
1. Yankees @NYM2, @BOS3
2. Nationals @HOU3, MIA3
3. Brewers @MIN2, PIT3
4. Padres CLE3, TB3
5. Guardians @SD3, @ARI3