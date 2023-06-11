Matt McLain 2B CIN Cincinnati • #78 • Age: 23 Matchups @KC3, @HOU3 Rostered 74% McLain has been a mutli-hit machine so far in his brief major-league career and is showing no signs of slowing down. It's unlikely the Royals pitching staff will change that to begin Week 12, and then he's in line to face J.P. France and Brandon Bielak in the Astros series later in the week.

Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B PIT Pittsburgh • #13 • Age: 26 Matchups @CHC3, @MIL3 Rostered 64% Is it possible Hayes' stellar batted-ball metrics are finally translating to production? Well, at least for the past 10 games, that appears to be the case. He's 20 for 42 (.476) with two home runs during that stretch and will look to continue it against squishy pitchers like Jameson Taillon, Drew Smyly and Adrian Houser this week.

Marcell Ozuna DH ATL Atlanta • #20 • Age: 32 Matchups @DET3, COL4 Rostered 41% Ozuna has been a hitter transformed since the start of May, but his roster rate has been slow to catch up. It's past time to add him with the Braves having the best hitter matchups this week, facing the Tigers for three games and the Rockies for four.

Royce Lewis 3B MIN Minnesota • #23 • Age: 24 Matchups MIL2, DET4 Rostered 71% Lewis has been a little slow to get going after returning from his second torn ACL, but he looked strong on his rehab assignment and continues to play most every day. He's a reasonable bet to get going this week with the Twins having the fifth-best hitter matchups, mostly because of their four-game series against the Tigers.

Adam Duvall CF BOS Boston • #18 • Age: 34 Matchups COL3, NYY3 Rostered 72% Duvall returned from a two-month absence for a fractured wrist over the weekend, and you may remember he was arguably the hottest hitter in baseball at the time he went down. He has yet to do much since returning, but his matchups in Week 12 against some squishy Rockies and Yankees pitchers should help to ease him in.

Harold Ramirez DH TB Tampa Bay • #43 • Age: 28 Matchups @OAK4, @SD3 Rostered 64% Harold Ramirez's impact potential is limited because he doesn't play quite every day, but he seems to be heating up again, batting .366 (15 for 41) with two homers over his past 10 games. The Rays, meanwhile, have the third-best hitter matchups this week.

Eddie Rosario LF ATL Atlanta • #8 • Age: 31 Matchups @DET3, COL4 Rostered 36% After a slow start to the season, Rosario has looked very much like the precision hitter who took the postseason by storm two years ago, batting .326 (15 for 46) with three homers in his past 11 games. He pretty much only plays against righties, but the Braves are scheduled to face just two lefties in their seven games against the Tigers and Rockies.

Orlando Arcia SS ATL Atlanta • #11 • Age: 28 Matchups @DET3, COL4 Rostered 43% Arcia continues to deliver consistent results at the bottom of the Braves lineup, coming out of the weekend batting .325 with an .855 OPS. His lineup placement limits his at-bats, but the team is poised to pile up runs in a seven-game week against the Tigers and Rockies pitching staffs.

Bryson Stott 2B PHI Philadelphia • #5 • Age: 25 Matchups @ARI4, @OAK3 Rostered 72% Stott has been a boring but handy player this season, providing some speed with a solid batting average. He may be poised to do a bit more damage this week with the Phillies having the second-best hitter matchups, going against pitchers like Tommy Henry, Zach Davies, Ryne Nelson, J.P. Sears, James Kaprielian and Hogan Harris.