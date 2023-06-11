James Paxton SP BOS Boston • #65 • Age: 34 Matchups vs. COL, vs. NYY Rostered 79% It's taken some time for Fantasy Baseballers to come back around to 34-year-old Paxton, but his roster rate has risen to a point that he just barely qualifies for this list. If you still have a chance to buy in, you'll want to take advantage of his two-start week against the road-bound Rockies and the Aaron Judge-less Yankees.

Bailey Ober SP MIN Minnesota • #17 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. MIL Rostered 79% Ober is a WHIP machine who has actually seen his whiffs go up in recent starts. His matchup against the Brewers this week isn't the sort that should scare you away.

Louie Varland SP MIN Minnesota • #37 • Age: 25 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 61% Varland had his first misstep against a relentless Rays lineup early in the week and then another stumble against the Blue Jays over the weekend. But he figures to get back on track in Week 12 against the bottom-ranked Tigers offense.

Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 24 Matchup at SD Rostered 74% Allen had been trending up lately with three straight quality starts to drop his ERA below 3.00, but then he encountered some difficulties against the Astros over the weekend. He's still worth using in Week 12 against a Padres lineup that remains a surprisingly favorable matchup.

A.J. Smith-Shawver P ATL Atlanta • Age: 20 Matchup at DET Rostered 51% A.J. Smith-Shawver looked capable in his first major-league start Friday, striking out just two but allowing no earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. The 20-year-old still has much to prove after speeding through basically the entire minor-league system this year, but you can feel good about using him against a bad Tigers lineup in Week 12.

Reese Olson SP DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 23 Matchups vs. ATL, at MIN Rostered 7% Armed with a slider that he spins at 3,000 rpm, Olson was overpowering in his final two minor-league starts and was solid enough in his first two major-league starts (one, technically, since the other followed an opener). It makes him a tempting choice with two starts this week even though the matchups could be better.

Patrick Sandoval SP LAA L.A. Angels • #43 • Age: 26 Matchup at KC Rostered 64% Sandoval is coming off two of his worst starts of the season, but the majority have been decent enough, just underwhelming in terms of strikeouts and length. Against a Royals lineup that ranks in the bottom three in runs scored, he should fare well enough.

Dane Dunning RP TEX Texas • #33 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. LAA, vs. TOR Rostered 73% Dunning has looked a little more vulnerable in recent starts, which were spaced out more because of his paternity leave. He still boasts a 2.52 ERA overall, though, so we should continue to show him deference in a two-start week.

Griffin Canning SP LAA L.A. Angels • #47 • Age: 27 Matchup at KC Rostered 29% Canning continued his good work over the weekend, giving him four strong starts in a row thanks in large part to fading his fastball. His matchup at Kansas City this week is the most favorable he's had during that stretch.