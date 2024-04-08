Reese Olson SP DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 24 Matchups at PIT, vs. MIN Rostered 54% Reese Olson was terrific down the stretch last year and strong in his first start at the Mets, so it's kind of surprising he's still so available. That figures to change with his two solid matchups this week, and if he keeps mixing in his changeup like he did to the tune of a 1.44 ERA last September, you may want to hold on beyond this week.

Reynaldo Lopez SP ATL Atlanta • #40 • Age: 30 Matchups vs. NYM, at MIA Rostered 56% Reynaldo Lopez's return to the rotation last time out was a success, though more because of the stat line than the way the stuff actually looked. He took advantage of a favorable matchup against the White Sox and has two more of those with the Mets and the Marlins on the schedule this week, not to mention the backing of a star-studded Braves lineup.

Jordan Hicks SP SF San Francisco • #12 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. WAS Rostered 57% Now featuring a swing-and-miss splitter to go with his ground ball-heavy arsenal, Jordan Hicks' move into the rotation figures to go better than his last attempt in 2022. He couldn't ask for a much better matchup than the Nationals this week.

Tanner Houck SP BOS Boston • #89 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. LAA Rostered 56% Tanner Houck piled up strikeouts in his season debut at Oakland and was just his sharp against the Angels over the weekend. He'll face that same Angels lineup this week, and while that's usually an advantage for the hitters, Houck has enough weapons now to vary his method of attack

Sean Manaea SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #59 • Age: 32 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 75% Sean Manaea has a new changeup grip and sweeper this year, and the results have been impressive so far. With two strong starts already in the bag, he's an attractive play against the Royals this upcoming week.

Graham Ashcraft SP CIN Cincinnati • #51 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. MIL, at CHW Rostered 30% Graham Ashcraft now has a sinker to go with his cutter and slider and threw them in equal measure last time out, securing a quality start against the Phillies. It may lead to weaker contact overall, and at least in points leagues, he's worth a roll of the dice with favorable matchups against the Brewers and White Sox.

MacKenzie Gore SP WAS Washington • #1 • Age: 25 Matchup at OAK Rostered 67% A limited arsenal has held back MacKenzie Gore in the past, but he has more separation between his fastball and changeup this year and has seen better results with both. He's not exactly a safe bet even with the Athletics on the table, but at his best, he can do real damage against a lineup like that.

Garrett Whitlock SP BOS Boston • #22 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. LAA Rostered 56% Garrett Whitlock struggled with control in his start against the Angels over the weekend, but he looked good in his season debut at Seattle, allowing three base runners while recording eight strikeouts in five innings. He'll face the Angels again this week, and that's a lineup he should handle as long as he doesn't beat himself.

Spencer Turnbull SP PHI Philadelphia • #22 • Age: 31 Matchups at STL, vs. PIT Rostered 14% Besieged by injuries in recent years, Spencer Turnbull delivered a strong outing last time out, striking out seven while allowing just three baserunners in five innings. He's a wild card given the amount of time he's lost, but if you're looking to maximize volume, his matchups against the Cardinals and Pirates are particularly good.