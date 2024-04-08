Not that you'd sit just any pitcher, of course, but if you're looking to stream with a spot or two, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
Reese Olson SP
DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 24
Reese Olson was terrific down the stretch last year and strong in his first start at the Mets, so it's kind of surprising he's still so available. That figures to change with his two solid matchups this week, and if he keeps mixing in his changeup like he did to the tune of a 1.44 ERA last September, you may want to hold on beyond this week.
ATL Atlanta • #40 • Age: 30
Reynaldo Lopez's return to the rotation last time out was a success, though more because of the stat line than the way the stuff actually looked. He took advantage of a favorable matchup against the White Sox and has two more of those with the Mets and the Marlins on the schedule this week, not to mention the backing of a star-studded Braves lineup.
Jordan Hicks SP
SF San Francisco • #12 • Age: 27
Now featuring a swing-and-miss splitter to go with his ground ball-heavy arsenal, Jordan Hicks' move into the rotation figures to go better than his last attempt in 2022. He couldn't ask for a much better matchup than the Nationals this week.
Tanner Houck SP
BOS Boston • #89 • Age: 27
Tanner Houck piled up strikeouts in his season debut at Oakland and was just his sharp against the Angels over the weekend. He'll face that same Angels lineup this week, and while that's usually an advantage for the hitters, Houck has enough weapons now to vary his method of attack
Sean Manaea SP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #59 • Age: 32
Sean Manaea has a new changeup grip and sweeper this year, and the results have been impressive so far. With two strong starts already in the bag, he's an attractive play against the Royals this upcoming week.
CIN Cincinnati • #51 • Age: 26
Graham Ashcraft now has a sinker to go with his cutter and slider and threw them in equal measure last time out, securing a quality start against the Phillies. It may lead to weaker contact overall, and at least in points leagues, he's worth a roll of the dice with favorable matchups against the Brewers and White Sox.
WAS Washington • #1 • Age: 25
A limited arsenal has held back MacKenzie Gore in the past, but he has more separation between his fastball and changeup this year and has seen better results with both. He's not exactly a safe bet even with the Athletics on the table, but at his best, he can do real damage against a lineup like that.
BOS Boston • #22 • Age: 27
Garrett Whitlock struggled with control in his start against the Angels over the weekend, but he looked good in his season debut at Seattle, allowing three base runners while recording eight strikeouts in five innings. He'll face the Angels again this week, and that's a lineup he should handle as long as he doesn't beat himself.
PHI Philadelphia • #22 • Age: 31
Besieged by injuries in recent years, Spencer Turnbull delivered a strong outing last time out, striking out seven while allowing just three baserunners in five innings. He's a wild card given the amount of time he's lost, but if you're looking to maximize volume, his matchups against the Cardinals and Pirates are particularly good.
Luis Gil SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #81 • Age: 25
With his high-90s fastball and newly refined changeup, Luis Gil has had no shortage of strikeouts in the early going, but he has yet to go even the five innings needed to qualify for a win. He's been close enough, though, that you can hope he reaches that threshold against the Guardians, who got off to a hot start offensively but seem to be slowing down, in fitting with their personnel.