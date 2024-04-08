Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, likely to change.
- Week 3: Sleeper pitchers | Sleeper hitters
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 3 (April 8-14). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
|1
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|2
|3
|4
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
|
@
|
vs
|5
Z. Eflin SP TB Zach Eflin SP TB
|
@
|
vs
|6
|7
|8
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|9
C. Javier SP HOU Cristian Javier SP HOU
|
@
|
vs
|10
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
|
vs
|
@
|11
B. Snell SP SF Blake Snell SP SF
|
vs
|
@
|12
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
|
vs
|
@
|13
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|14
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|15
|16
F. Montas SP CIN Frankie Montas SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|17
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
|
vs
|
@
|18
R. Olson SP DET Reese Olson SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|19
|20
|21
|22
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
|
vs
|
vs
|23
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|24
S. Turnbull SP PHI Spencer Turnbull SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|25
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|26
L. Varland SP MIN Louie Varland SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|27
|28
|29
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|30
T. Anderson SP LAA Tyler Anderson SP LAA
|
vs
|
@
|31
A. Houser SP NYM Adrian Houser SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|32
|33
J. Teheran SP NYM Julio Teheran SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|34
A. Ashby SP MIL Aaron Ashby SP MIL
|
@
|
@
|35
|36
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
|
@
|
@
|37
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
vs
|
@