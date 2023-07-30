DeSclafani was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right elbow flexor strain, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The right-hander was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain after undergoing an MRI and will be shut down from throwing for at least the next few weeks, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. DeSclafani is without a timetable for hit return, but he shouldn't be expected back until at least mid-September given the shutdown period, and there's a chance he's unable to return this season.