Giants' Brandon Belt: Returns to starting nine
Belt started and batted second Wednesday, going 1-for-5 with a double in an extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.
Belt returned to the starting lineup after being used off the bench following his activation from the disabled list Tuesday. The 30-year-old was sidelined for a few weeks with a bone bruise in his right knee. Belt owns a .281/.373/.472 slash line with 14 homers in 88 games this season, and he will resume his role as the Giants' everyday first baseman going forward.
