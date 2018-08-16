Giants' Brandon Belt: Returns to starting nine

Belt started and batted second Wednesday, going 1-for-5 with a double in an extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.

Belt returned to the starting lineup after being used off the bench following his activation from the disabled list Tuesday. The 30-year-old was sidelined for a few weeks with a bone bruise in his right knee. Belt owns a .281/.373/.472 slash line with 14 homers in 88 games this season, and he will resume his role as the Giants' everyday first baseman going forward.