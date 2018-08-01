Giants' Brandon Crawford: Delivers game-winning hit
Crawford went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Tuesday's extra-inning victory over the Padres.
Crawford's 10th-inning RBI single off of Phil Maton proved to be the deciding run in a narrow victory. The All-Star shortstop struggled to the tune of a .200/.283/.242 slash line in July, but he finished the month on a positive note with three multi-hit games over the final six contests.
