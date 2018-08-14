Giants' Brandon Crawford: Exits game after collision

Crawford was removed from Monday's game against the Dodgers following a collision with Gorkys Hernandez in left field, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Crawford appeared to take a knee to the head during the collision, and while he batted the following inning, Alen Hanson entered the game at shortstop shortly after. The extent of Crawford's injury is currently unknown, but more news should surface after further evaluation.

