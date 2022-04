Leone was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday after he tested positive for the virus, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Leone has made nine relief appearances for the Giants this year, and he's earned a save and two holds while posting a 2.57 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in seven innings. He's vaccinated and boosted and will be eligible to rejoin the club as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols.