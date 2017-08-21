Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Takes no-decision Sunday
Bumgarner allowed one earned run on four hits over six innings Sunday against the Phillies. He walked one and struck out seven in the no-decision.
Bumgarner has now fanned exactly seven batters in four of his last five starts, which has been a nice boost for owners that held onto him through his lengthy DL stint. The Giants have been mathematically eliminated from winning their division and have a near-impossible shot of missing the postseason, so it'll be interesting to see how their ace pitches with nothing but pride to play for down the stretch.
