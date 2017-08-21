Play

Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Takes no-decision Sunday

Bumgarner allowed one earned run on four hits over six innings Sunday against the Phillies. He walked one and struck out seven in the no-decision.

Bumgarner has now fanned exactly seven batters in four of his last five starts, which has been a nice boost for owners that held onto him through his lengthy DL stint. The Giants have been mathematically eliminated from winning their division and have a near-impossible shot of missing the postseason, so it'll be interesting to see how their ace pitches with nothing but pride to play for down the stretch.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast