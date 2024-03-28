The Giants optioned Luciano to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.
Luciano came into spring training as the favorite to win the Giants' shortstop job, but he missed some time with injury and the club eventually signed Nick Ahmed. The 22-year-old could still eventually push to take over at shortstop with the big club this season, but for now he'll go to Sacramento.
