Chapman signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the Giants on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Chapman will make $20 million in 2024, $18 million in '25 and $16 million in '26, but he will have the ability to opt out of his deal after each of the first two seasons. The 30-year-old third baseman slashed .240/.330/.424 with 17 homers and 54 RBI across 581 plate appearances with the Blue Jays last year. Now with San Francisco, Chapman will presumably split time at third base with J.D. Davis, though Chapman will almost certainly be the Giants' go-to option against lefties after posting an .890 OPS against southpaws in 2023.