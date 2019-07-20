Giants' Tyler Beede: Tosses eight scoreless innings
Beede went eight innings, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out five in Friday's extra-inning win over the Mets. He did not factor in the decision.
Beede went pitch for pitch with Mets ace Jacob deGrom in the outing, as the two starters exchanged zeroes for most of the game. Beede has now allowed three or fewer runs in five of his last six outings, lowering his ERA from 6.67 to 4.70 in that span. The 26-year-old has a 55:29 K:BB and 1.43 WHIP in 59.1 innings this season. He takes a 3-3 record into his next scheduled start versus the Cubs on Wednesday.
