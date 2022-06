Flores went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 7-5 win over the Pirates on Saturday.

The veteran first baseman hit his eighth home run of the season off Jose Quintana to give his team the lead in the top of the first. Flores had been cold as of late, with only one hit in his last 14 at-bats coming into the game against the Pirates. He is now slashing a pedestrian .243/.315/.411 on the season.