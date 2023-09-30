Flores went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Flores was the only Giant to get a hit in the game, knocking an RBI single in the first inning and a solo home run in the third, both off Lance Lynn. Prior to Friday, Flores had gone just 2-for-18 over his last six games. The infielder has been one of the Giants' few steady hitters with a .284/.355/.510 slash line, 23 homers, 59 RBI, 51 runs scored and 22 doubles over 125 games this season.