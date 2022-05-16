Karinchak (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Karnichak has been out all year with a strained shoulder. He remains without a clear timetable but will now be ineligible to return before early June. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Yohan Ramirez, who was acquired in a trade with the Mariners on Monday.
