Karinchak (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Karnichak has been out all year with a strained shoulder. He remains without a clear timetable but will now be ineligible to return before early June. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Yohan Ramirez, who was acquired in a trade with the Mariners on Monday.

More News