Pilkington struck out four over 3.1 innings and allowed four earned runs on three hits and three walks in his most recent start Friday for Triple-A Columbus.

The Guardians returned Pilkington to Triple-A on Sept. 18, one day after he was called up as Cleveland's 29th man for a doubleheader with the Twins. He covered 5.2 scoreless innings in the spot start with Cleveland -- his 11th overall of the season -- and struck out six while allowing one hit and two walks. With Aaron Civale recently returning from the injured list and Zach Plesac (hand) set to return during the upcoming week, Pilkington likely won't get the call back to Cleveland before the end of the season unless the Guardians lose another starting pitcher.