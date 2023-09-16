Laureano is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rangers.
Laureano has been an inconsistent presence in the Guardians' lineup, starting only two of the team's last six games. He did manage to reach base four times Friday against the Rangers, but Myles Straw will take over in center field while hitting eighth.
