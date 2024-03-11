Curry has allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking none over eight innings across three Cactus League appearances.

Curry has started two of his three outings. The 25-year-old appears set for a swingman role in 2024, though a lot could hinge on the status of Gavin Williams (elbow) and his availability to begin the campaign. Curry started nine of his 41 appearances last season and stayed in the majors for the whole season since the Guardians' rotation was plagued by injuries. He was solid with a 4.07 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 67:30 K:BB over 95 innings. Curry won't be much of a fantasy option out of the bullpen given his low strikeout numbers, but there's no clear path to the rotation for now.