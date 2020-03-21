Indians' Cesar Hernandez: Candidate to lead off
Hernandez could hit atop the Indians' order, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The club had discussions of moving Francisco Lindor out of the leadoff spot in an effort to better utilize his power. If that happens, Hernandez would be a prime candidate to hit first in the Indians' lineup, particularly because he has walked at over a 10 percent rate in three of the past four seasons. The move would certainly be beneficial for Hernandez's run-scoring potential as he would likely be immediately followed by the likes of Oscar Mercado, Jose Ramirez and Lindor.
