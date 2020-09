Hernandez went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

He opened the scoring with a first-inning blast off Reynaldo Lopez. Hernandez extended his hitting streak to six games in the process, and on the year he's slashing .279/.349/.405 with three homers, 16 RBI and 32 runs through 53 games.