Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Out of Monday's lineup

Encarnacion (ankle) is out of the lineup for Game 4 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Monday.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Encarnacion wasn't available Sunday after spraining his ankle during Friday's game. While the team hasn't elaborated on Encarnacion's availability for Monday's contest, they'll likely be careful with the 34-year-old slugger. Michael Brantley will serve as Cleveland's DH and hit sixth Monday.