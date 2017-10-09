Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Out of Monday's lineup
Encarnacion (ankle) is out of the lineup for Game 4 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Monday.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Encarnacion wasn't available Sunday after spraining his ankle during Friday's game. While the team hasn't elaborated on Encarnacion's availability for Monday's contest, they'll likely be careful with the 34-year-old slugger. Michael Brantley will serve as Cleveland's DH and hit sixth Monday.
