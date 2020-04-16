Clase (back) is progressing well in his recovery, according to manager Terry Francona, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

He is already throwing in the Dominican Republic, according to Zack Meisel of The Athletic. It was reported on Feb. 27 that he would be out for 2-to-3 months, so we are nearing the lower bound of that estimate. The Indians will likely proceed cautiously with Clase in his return to game action, but it's feasible that he could be available when play resumes.