Indians' Francisco Lindor: Side-to-side mobility limited

Lindor (calf) took batting practices and fielded ground balls Wednesday, but manager Terry Francona noted that the shortstop hasn't been cleared to move laterally around the infield, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

While it's encouraging that Lindor is able to take part in baseball activities in some capacity while he battles the right calf strain, a good portion of his value to the club comes from his speed on the basepaths and range in the infield. With the injury still inhibiting him in both capacities, his return to the Cactus League lineup doesn't appear imminent. The Indians haven't yet closed the door on Lindor being ready for the March 28 season opener versus the Twins.