Indians' Jose Ramirez: Goes 3-for-6 against Oakland
Ramirez went 3-for-6 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI in the Indians' 15-3 rout of Oakland on Sunday.
After launching his 24th long ball of the season on Saturday, Ramirez followed up with yet another stellar performance with this three-hit effort to help the Indians to the mammoth victory. He's been spectacular again in 2018 coming off his breakout campaign of last season, as Ramirez now sports a truly elite .296/.399/.607 slash line through 308 at-bats. He's also been running wild on the basepaths recently, with six steals in his last 12 games to give him 14 on the season - a trait that solidifies his status as one of the most valuable assets in fantasy.
