Indians' Ryan Merritt: Returns to big leagues
Merritt was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
After utilizing their relievers for 7.1 innings during Sunday's game, the Indians will call upon Merritt to provide a fresh arm in their bullpen. The 25-year-old currently sports a 3.36 ERA over 93.2 innings at Columbus this season.
