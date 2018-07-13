Merritt (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day DL and designated for assignment prior to Friday's game, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Indians were forced to make a decision on Merritt's roster spot as the left-hander's rehab assignment came to an end. Manager Terry Francona said the decision was effectively made for the team due to a decrease in velocity by Merritt over the past couple weeks while in the minors. He will now be subject to the waiver wire after being designated for assignment.

More News
Our Latest Stories