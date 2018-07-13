Merritt (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day DL and designated for assignment prior to Friday's game, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Indians were forced to make a decision on Merritt's roster spot as the left-hander's rehab assignment came to an end. Manager Terry Francona said the decision was effectively made for the team due to a decrease in velocity by Merritt over the past couple weeks while in the minors. He will now be subject to the waiver wire after being designated for assignment.