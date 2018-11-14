Merritt signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Merritt pitched in only 15 games for Triple-A Columbus in 2018 as he dealt with a shoulder issue, and was jettisoned off the Indians' 40-man roster in July at the conclusion of his rehab assignment due to a worrying drop in velocity. The 26-year-old lefty had a 1.71 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 31.2 innings with Cleveland between 2016-17, and does have some upside for Tampa Bay should he remain healthy and rediscover his previous form.

