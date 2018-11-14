Rays' Ryan Merritt: Joins Rays on MiLB deal
Merritt signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Merritt pitched in only 15 games for Triple-A Columbus in 2018 as he dealt with a shoulder issue, and was jettisoned off the Indians' 40-man roster in July at the conclusion of his rehab assignment due to a worrying drop in velocity. The 26-year-old lefty had a 1.71 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 31.2 innings with Cleveland between 2016-17, and does have some upside for Tampa Bay should he remain healthy and rediscover his previous form.
More News
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Activated; designated for assignment•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Embarks on rehab assignment•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Shut down with shoulder inflammation•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: To begin rehab assignment Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...