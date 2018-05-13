Indians' Ryan Merritt: Shut down with shoulder inflammation
Merritt (knee) was diagnosed Sunday with left shoulder inflammation and will be shut down from throwing for about 3-to-5 days, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Merritt opened the campaign on the 10-day disabled list after a left knee issue suffered during the offseason delayed him in spring training, but the shoulder injury now looks to be the greater concern. The lefty made just one rehab start at Triple-A Columbus on May 4 before his rehab was put on hold after he felt "sluggish" while throwing, according to Bastian. Even if Merritt receives clearance to resume throwing next week and resumes his rehab assignment soon thereafter, he'll likely need multiple outings to build up to a starter's workload. That will likely delay his activation until at least June, making him a candidate to shift to the 60-day DL if the Indians should need to open up a 40-man roster spot for another player.
More News
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: To begin rehab assignment Friday•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: To start spring game Wednesday•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: To open season on DL•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Competing for final rotation spot•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Long shot to earn rotation spot•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...