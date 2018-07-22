Indians' Ryan Merritt: Outrighted to Triple-A
Merritt cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.
Merritt returned from the 60-day disabled list last week and was subsequently designated for assignment due to his continued decrease in velocity. The 26-year-old will remain with the Clippers where he has spent the last month on his minor-league rehab assignment.
