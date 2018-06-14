Indians' Ryan Merritt: Embarks on rehab assignment
Merritt (shoulder) joined Triple-A Columbus on Thursday to begin a minor-league rehab assignment.
Merritt has been out since the end of spring training with an arm injury, which evolved into left shoulder inflammation in mid-May, causing the left-hander to put his initial rehab assignment on pause. The Indians have yet to comment on a timetable for Merritt, but it's expected that he will require a lengthy minor-league stay in order to build his arm back to speed.
