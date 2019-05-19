Indians' Shane Bieber: Dominant in shutout
Bieber (3-2) gave up five hits while striking out 15 in a complete-game shutout win over the Orioles on Sunday.
Bieber induced 27 swinging strikes out of his 107 pitches to stifle the Orioles to record his third win. After allowing five runs and four home runs in his last start, he delivered a masterful performance for his fourth quality start in his last five outings. The 23-year-old has a 3-2 record with a 3.22 ERA through nine starts this season. Bieber will make his next start Friday against the Rays.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...