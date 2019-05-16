Bieber will make his next start Sunday against the Orioles, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Adam Plutko will join the rotation Saturday, allowing Bieber to make his next start on an extra day of rest. The 23-year-old is looking to bounce back after allowing five runs on seven hits across 6.1 innings in a loss to the White Sox his last time out. Bieber owns a 3.81 ERA and 9.8 K/9 through eight starts this season.