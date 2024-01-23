Paxton and the Dodgers are closing in on a one-year contract worth close to $12 million, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The deal isn't official just yet, but the two sides are inching closer to a deal. If Paxton were to sign on with Los Angeles, he'd likely be asked to help shore up the back end of the Dodgers' starting rotation. The southpaw made 19 appearances in 2023 with the Red Sox after making only six starts across the 2020 and 2021 campaigns combined, turning in a 4.50 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 101:33 K:BB across 96 innings.