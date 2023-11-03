The Dodgers declined Lynn's $18 million option for 2024, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Lynn will receive a $1 million buyout instead and is now a free agent. Ardaya notes that it's still possible the Dodgers wind up re-signing Lynn, but they would do so at a lesser salary. The big right-hander posted a 5.73 ERA and 191:67 K:BB over 183.2 innings in 2023, serving up a league-high 44 home runs in the process. Lynn should still have a decent market this winter from clubs viewing him as a bounce-back candidate.