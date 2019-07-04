Adams (1-1) was charged with the loss against the Cardinals on Wednesday after recording just two outs while surrendering three runs on two hits and a walk with one strikeout.

Adams came into the ninth inning with a two-run lead and proceeded to load the bases with a pair of singles and a walk. The right-hander was then replaced by Roenis Elias, who allowed all three of his runners to score on an RBI single and a three-run homer to Tommy Edman. Since getting the call up from Triple-A Tacoma in May, Adams has put together a respectable a 3.47 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 41:11 K:BB over 21 relief appearances.